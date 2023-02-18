Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 90 pedigree bulls and female cattle will go under the hammer at the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) Spring Show next month.

Organised in conjunction with Aberdeen and Northern Marts, the annual event will take place on Wednesday, March 1 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

The show and sale of bulls and pedigree cattle sponsored by SBP Accountants & Business Advisers, will include 25 Charolais, 25 Limousin, 22 Simmental, 7 Aberdeen-Angus, 4 British Blue/Beef Shorthorn bulls and 7 female cattle.

Following the show, judged by Gordon Mackay from Upper Ardnagrask, Muir of Ord, the sale of pedigree cattle will commence at 12 noon.

The exhibition cattle section sponsored by NorthLink Ferries, will be judged by Michael Alford, from Foxhill Farm, Devon.

More than 50 entries will be forward in the Thainstone Exchange, including 24 bullocks and 31 heifers.

The sale will take place from 2.30pm, with online bidding available.

Last year’s event saw a top price of £3,600 paid for an 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer weighing 480kg from the McConachie family, Lethendry, Cromdale, Grantown-on-Spey.

The pedigree bulls sold to 8,500gns for a first prize Charolais bull from Garry Patterson, Upper Forgie, Keith.

Increased entries of trade stands are also booked for the event, with at least 15 new exhibitors forward.

A full preview of the RNAS Spring Show will appear in next weekend’s Press & Journal.