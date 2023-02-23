Closure of Portlethen police station ‘not consistent’ with commitment to serve local communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east MP claims the impending closure of Portlethen police station contradicts the force’s commitment to serve and protect local communities.

Proposals to shut the building were first revealed in the summer of 2021, with senior officers in the town claiming it “no longer meets operational requirements”.

But MP Andrew Bowie, who represents West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, fears the closure could cause safety issues due to the lack of nearby police facilities.

His concerns have been backed by David Threadgold, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation’s north area committee, who added this could also hinder crime prevention.

He pointed out this goes against the force’s promise to provide “modern, visible and accessible policing to communities”, drafted as part of their policing strategy.

Developed by police and the Scottish Government, the Joint Strategy for Policing 2023 will go to public engagement before it is finally approved in spring.

Mr Bowie said: “Closing stations, particularly this highly visible one on the way in and out of Aberdeen, is not consistent with a key part of the strategy for 2023.

“I would suggest ‘modern, visible and accessible policing to local communities’ is exactly what is needed in Portlethen, and members of the SPA have agreed with me on this.

“Whoever the new first minister is, they have to commit to fully funding police so we can keep local policing active and visible in critically important locations, like Portlethen.”

Police remain committed to keeping local residents safe

Despite Mr Bowie’s concerns, police officials stressed the proposed closure will not impact the service they provide to the community in Portlethen.

Chief Inspector Christopher Kerr, local area commander, said: “Following an extensive community consultation, a decision has been made to progress with the proposed closure of the Portlethen police station.

“In accordance with Police Scotland’s estates strategy, a report is due to be submitted to the Scottish Police Authority for their consideration.

“Unfortunately the building at Portlethen no longer meets our operational requirements and the local community has been served effectively by officers based in Stonehaven for some time.

“Whilst I appreciate local concerns, I can provide a reassurance that the proposed closure will not impact negatively on the policing service provided to the town nor our commitment to keeping local residents safe.”