Community makes final plea to councillors to support Big Noise Torry ahead of budget meeting

The Torry community has made a final plea to councillors to continue funding its flagship music tuition project ahead of tomorrow’s budget meeting.

Charity bosses previously expressed fears that pressure on Aberdeen City Council finances could lead to a cut in funding for Big Noise Torry.

Sistema Scotland, the charity which runs the music programme, raised concerns about the future of the Torry-based initiative after Dundee City Council set out proposals to axe funding for its sister programme in Tayside.

Big Noise Torry launched in July 2015 and supports more than 750 children and young people in the community.

The programme aims to equip young people with confidence, discipline strength and resilience through music and targeted intervention.

Councillors are expected to confirm tomorrow if the local authority will continue its partnership agreement to pay 75% of Big Noise Torry’s annual costs.

Community reaches out to council

Parents, grandparents and carers have written a series of emails to councillors, council co-leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill and committee conveners about the impact the removal of funding would have.

Leanne Garden’s daughter, Emily, is one of the Big Noise participants in Torry, and she believes it would be a “huge mistake” to close it down.

She said: “My daughter loves all the teachers and most importantly it’s educational as this is developing my daughter to gain a lifelong skill.

“Considering the fact that Torry doesn’t have much to offer for children recreationally, I think it would be a huge mistake if the Big Noise Project was to be closed down.

“To enrol children into any hobbies means that parents have to travel to venues outside of Torry. A lot of parents cannot afford this especially in the current cost of living crisis.”

The programme has been influential for many youngsters, including 13-year-old Chloe Stirton who has been attending Big Noise for the past seven years and hopes to pursue a career as a violin teacher.

The Lochside Academy pupil’s grandmother, Lorraine Adamson, has said councillors need to “think hard” about their decisions ahead of the budget meeting.

She added: “As a community, Torry rallies round so everyone can help with the Big Noise concerts and look forward to them as it brings everyone together to hear their music.

“Big Noise teachers are not only teachers, they are good friends to the children and their families. If we have any problems we can speak to the teachers and they will help us as much as they can.”

Online petition launched

Torry resident Bianca Duthie, whose 12-year-old son Matthew is a programme participant, described everyone involved is a family which provided vital support during lockdown.

She has started an online petition calling for Big Noise Torry to be saved which has gained more than 1,000 signatures so far.

She said: “My son started P1 in the same year Big Noise arrived in Torry. It has seen him grow up over the last eight years.

“It has supported him through lockdown, it has helped him transition to academy, it showcased his talents to the local and national community through events he has had the opportunity to perform at.

“Most of all though, it has helped him grow into a well-rounded, confident and creative young man.

“Big Noise Torry is not just about teaching children music, it is a programme invested in the whole person and work to build on users’ core skills and support the current and next generation in Torry.”