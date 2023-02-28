Community makes final plea to councillors to support Big Noise Torry ahead of budget meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Community makes final plea to councillors to support Big Noise Torry ahead of budget meeting

By Ellie Milne
February 28, 2023, 7:25 pm
Concerns have been raised that funding for Big Noise Torry could be cut by the council tomorrow. Image: Sistema Scotland.
Concerns have been raised that funding for Big Noise Torry could be cut by the council tomorrow. Image: Sistema Scotland.

The Torry community has made a final plea to councillors to continue funding its flagship music tuition project ahead of tomorrow’s budget meeting.

Charity bosses previously expressed fears that pressure on Aberdeen City Council finances could lead to a cut in funding for Big Noise Torry.

Sistema Scotland, the charity which runs the music programme, raised concerns about the future of the Torry-based initiative after Dundee City Council set out proposals to axe funding for its sister programme in Tayside.

Big Noise Torry launched in July 2015 and supports more than 750 children and young people in the community.

The programme aims to equip young people with confidence, discipline strength and resilience through music and targeted intervention.

Councillors are expected to confirm tomorrow if the local authority will continue its partnership agreement to pay 75% of Big Noise Torry’s annual costs.

Community reaches out to council

Parents, grandparents and carers have written a series of emails to councillors, council co-leaders Alex Nicoll and Ian Yuill and committee conveners about the impact the removal of funding would have.

Leanne Garden with her daughter Emily Garden. Image: Sistema Scotland.

Leanne Garden’s daughter, Emily, is one of the Big Noise participants in Torry, and she believes it would be a “huge mistake” to close it down.

She said: “My daughter loves all the teachers and most importantly it’s educational as this is developing my daughter to gain a lifelong skill.

“Considering the fact that Torry doesn’t have much to offer for children recreationally, I think it would be a huge mistake if the Big Noise Project was to be closed down.

“To enrol children into any hobbies means that parents have to travel to venues outside of Torry. A lot of parents cannot afford this especially in the current cost of living crisis.”

The programme has been influential for many youngsters, including 13-year-old Chloe Stirton who has been attending Big Noise for the past seven years and hopes to pursue a career as a violin teacher.

Chloe Stirton with her grandmother Lorraine Adamson. Image: Sistema Scotland. 

The Lochside Academy pupil’s grandmother, Lorraine Adamson, has said councillors need to “think hard” about their decisions ahead of the budget meeting.

She added: “As a community, Torry rallies round so everyone can help with the Big Noise concerts and look forward to them as it brings everyone together to hear their music.

“Big Noise teachers are not only teachers, they are good friends to the children and their families. If we have any problems we can speak to the teachers and they will help us as much as they can.”

Online petition launched

Torry resident Bianca Duthie, whose 12-year-old son Matthew is a programme participant, described everyone involved is a family which provided vital support during lockdown.

She has started an online petition calling for Big Noise Torry to be saved which has gained more than 1,000 signatures so far.

She said: “My son started P1 in the same year Big Noise arrived in Torry. It has seen him grow up over the last eight years.

The launch of Big Noise Torry in 2015. 

“It has supported him through lockdown, it has helped him transition to academy, it showcased his talents to the local and national community through events he has had the opportunity to perform at.

“Most of all though, it has helped him grow into a well-rounded, confident and creative young man.

“Big Noise Torry is not just about teaching children music, it is a programme invested in the whole person and work to build on users’ core skills and support the current and next generation in Torry.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented