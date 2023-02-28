Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells ‘Prime Bomb’ shots for £6.45

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you ready for a Prime Bomb?

Aberdeen nightclub Nox has started selling Prime Hydration as a mixer as the hugely successful sports drink becomes the latest cocktail trend.

The Justice Mill Lane venue will be the only nightclub in Aberdeen to stock Prime Bombs after it signed an exclusive deal with Prime’s owners.

A shot with a regular spirit starts at £6.45. But customers can mix their Prime Bombs out of whatever alcohol they want.

The mixer is a choice of Prime’s Ice Pop or Meta Moon flavours.

The Nox agreement with Prime should bring people flocking to the club – the drink has been a massive hit since YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI teamed up to launch it last June.

Supermarkets in Aberdeen that stock the drink have seen early morning queues of shoppers keen to grab one of the five flavours.

Meanwhile, online retailers have been scooping up stocks and reselling bottles for prices as high as £250.

Some Prime lovers have even bought empty bottles for a fiver.

What Prime drinks will Nox sell and how much will they cost

As well as Prime Bombs, Nox will sell single bottles of Ice Pops or Meta Moon for £15 each.

Big spenders can also buy an ice bucket containing a bottle of Crystal Head vodka and four bottles of Prime. The ice bucket costs £130.

“We hope it will be a hit,” says Hannah McConnachie, business development manager for Nox owner Signature Group.

“We did a soft launch last week but are looking to hit it hard this week. It’ll be interesting to see the pickup from that.”

Prime Bombs and other Prime drinks are available from Nox this Thursday at the club’s Milk night.

They will also be on sale over the weekend. However management says Prime will only be available in the future on selected Thursdays and Saturdays.

What alcohol is best to drink with Prime?

How should you drink your Prime Bomb at Nox?

It is a question nightclub-goers will be asking if the drink becomes the next big thing in mixers – albeit at a slightly higher cost than Coca-Cola or lemonade.

The Press & Journal’s taste test revealed that a mix of Archers Peach Schnapps with the Ice Pop flavour is sure to be a hit with the nightclub crowd.

Prime, which is 10% coconut water and no added sugar, is already a very sweet-tasting drink so works well with the sweet Archers.

The Meta Moon flavour goes well with Passoa, while an Ice Pop and Jagermeister is an interesting take on the Jagerbomb.

Probably best to avoid the Jack Daniel’s Fire mixed with Meta, unless you really like the taste of sweet cinnamon.

Why is Prime so popular?

Prime’s popularity is down to its founders, influencers Logan Paul and KSI.

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber and professional wrestler with WWE.

He has more than 23 million subscribers on the video sharing website, and is known for his boxing matches against his Prime co-founder KSI and former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji – or JJ – is an English YouTuber and rapper, who has released songs with artists such as Craig David and Anne-Marie.

He is a founding member of YouTube supergroup the Sidemen, who have previously visited Aberdeen.