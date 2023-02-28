Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells ‘Prime Bomb’ shots for £6.45

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells ‘Prime Bomb’ shots for £6.45

By Andy Morton
February 28, 2023, 8:08 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:37 pm
Prime has made the leap from supermarket shelf to nightclub backbar at Aberdeen's Nox. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Prime has made the leap from supermarket shelf to nightclub backbar at Aberdeen's Nox. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

Are you ready for a Prime Bomb?

Aberdeen nightclub Nox has started selling Prime Hydration as a mixer as the hugely successful sports drink becomes the latest cocktail trend.

The Justice Mill Lane venue will be the only nightclub in Aberdeen to stock Prime Bombs after it signed an exclusive deal with Prime’s owners.

A shot with a regular spirit starts at £6.45. But customers can mix their Prime Bombs out of whatever alcohol they want.

The mixer is a choice of Prime’s Ice Pop or Meta Moon flavours.

The Nox agreement with Prime should bring people flocking to the club – the drink has been a massive hit since YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI teamed up to launch it last June.

Supermarkets in Aberdeen that stock the drink have seen early morning queues of shoppers keen to grab one of the five flavours.

Meanwhile, online retailers have been scooping up stocks and reselling bottles for prices as high as £250.

Some Prime lovers have even bought empty bottles for a fiver.

Prime is now on sale at Nox in Aberdeen. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson

What Prime drinks will Nox sell and how much will they cost

As well as Prime Bombs, Nox will sell single bottles of Ice Pops or Meta Moon for £15 each.

Big spenders can also buy an ice bucket containing a bottle of Crystal Head vodka and four bottles of Prime. The ice bucket costs £130.

The Crystal Head vodka ice bucket costs £130. Image: Nox

“We hope it will be a hit,” says Hannah McConnachie, business development manager for Nox owner Signature Group.

“We did a soft launch last week but are looking to hit it hard this week. It’ll be interesting to see the pickup from that.”

Prime Bombs and other Prime drinks are available from Nox this Thursday at the club’s Milk night.

They will also be on sale over the weekend. However management says Prime will only be available in the future on selected Thursdays and Saturdays.

What alcohol is best to drink with Prime?

How should you drink your Prime Bomb at Nox?

It is a question nightclub-goers will be asking if the drink becomes the next big thing in mixers – albeit at a slightly higher cost than Coca-Cola or lemonade.

The Press & Journal’s taste test revealed that a mix of Archers Peach Schnapps with the Ice Pop flavour is sure to be a hit with the nightclub crowd.

The P&J taste test covered a lot of bases. Image: Derry Alldritt/DC Thomson

Prime, which is 10% coconut water and no added sugar, is already a very sweet-tasting drink so works well with the sweet Archers.

The Meta Moon flavour goes well with Passoa, while an Ice Pop and Jagermeister is an interesting take on the Jagerbomb.

Probably best to avoid the Jack Daniel’s Fire mixed with Meta, unless you really like the taste of sweet cinnamon.

Why is Prime so popular?

Prime’s popularity is down to its founders, influencers Logan Paul and KSI.

Logan Paul is an American YouTuber and professional wrestler with WWE.

He has more than 23 million subscribers on the video sharing website, and is known for his boxing matches against his Prime co-founder KSI and former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji – or JJ – is an English YouTuber and rapper, who has released songs with artists such as Craig David and Anne-Marie.

He is a founding member of YouTube supergroup the Sidemen, who have previously visited Aberdeen.

