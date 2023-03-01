Aberdeen budget exclusive: SNP and Lib Dems rule out four cuts too far ahead of crunch meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget exclusive: SNP and Lib Dems rule out four cuts too far ahead of crunch meeting

By Alastair Gossip
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 8:25 am
Councillors will face protestors this morning ahead of meeting to agree £46.6m in cuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Councillors will face protestors this morning ahead of meeting to agree £46.6m in cuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More than £1.5 million worth of funding to tackle poverty in Aberdeen is thought to be safe – as councillors meet to slash millions more from the city’s budgets today.

Concerns had been raised for the Fairer Aberdeen Fund, which lets communities have a say in how public money is spent.

But now, as councillors prepare to debate their spending plans for the coming year, the SNP and Liberal Democrats in charge have ruled out any change on the cash targeted at tackling poverty and deprivation.

Over the last week, community groups have voiced anger at the proposals brought forward by city accountants, who were tasked with finding ways to cut £46.6 million from the 2023-24 budget.

Cultural groups, city leisure operator Sport Aberdeen and business chiefs have railed against the plans.

Three promises on Aberdeen school funding

Far-reaching cuts to the schooling budget have also been brought forward – including potential choices which could put the SNP-run council on a collision course with the SNP Scottish Government.

Talented musicians from the Aberdeen City Music School playing in 2017. SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors have revealed they will protect the city's music service, as they size up making millions in cuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Talented musicians from the Aberdeen City Music School playing in 2017. SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors have revealed they will protect the city’s music service, as they size up making millions in cuts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Top brass suggested cutting the length of the school week, from 25 hours to 22.5, which would help to save £495,000.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has since told The P&J she was “committed to protecting” the statutory 25 hours.

Now, the SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling partnership has ruled out going down that route – and has confirmed there will be no cuts to teacher numbers either.

Over the next five years, senior financial officials believe around £40 million will need to be shaved off the city wage bill.

Equally unpopular is the suggestion to remove the city’s music service, with running costs of £1.28 million a year.

Last night, senior councillors confirmed the music tuition would be protected.

Other options, such as upping the cost of school meals and changing cleanliness standards at schools, remain on the table.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats command a 24-strong majority coalition.

More on Aberdeen City Council budget day:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Abi Austen, who grew up in Aberdeen, has released a new memoir Sugar and Spice. Image: Abi Austen/ DC Thomson.
First transgender woman in British Army warns gender debate has become 'trench warfare'
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed
The Mirror Crack'd Aberdeen
Review: Murder mystery The Mirror Crack'd thrills Aberdeen fans
Donald McCalman from Circularity Scotland says the best approach with Scotland's deposit return scheme is to launch in August as planned, and fix problems as they arise. Image: Circularity Scotland/ Chris Watt.
Deposit return scheme: 'It's not going to be perfect on day one', but we're…
Kevin Dalgleish working on his dish. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen's Kevin Dalgleish makes it to second night of Great British Menu - but…
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
Prime has made the leap from supermarket shelf to nightclub backbar at Aberdeen's Nox. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Prime goes behind the bar as Aberdeen nightclub Nox sells 'Prime Bomb' shots for…
Concerns have been raised that funding for Big Noise Torry could be cut by the council tomorrow. Image: Sistema Scotland.
Community makes final plea to councillors to support Big Noise Torry ahead of budget…
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti

Most Read

1
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Angus Murray leaving court: Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Northern Lights in Skye. Image: by Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

Tain Sheriff Court
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Joy Dunlop has made her first solo album in ten years. Image: Joy Dunlop.
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie.(Photo by Mark Sates / SNS Group)
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
CR0040783, Callum Law, Inverurie, Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, January 28, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges.
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a 'reset'
Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings says 'it's now or never' for Caley Thistle's promotion push

Editor's Picks

Most Commented