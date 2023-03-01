Aberdeen budget exclusive: SNP and Lib Dems rule out four cuts too far ahead of crunch meeting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £1.5 million worth of funding to tackle poverty in Aberdeen is thought to be safe – as councillors meet to slash millions more from the city’s budgets today.

Concerns had been raised for the Fairer Aberdeen Fund, which lets communities have a say in how public money is spent.

But now, as councillors prepare to debate their spending plans for the coming year, the SNP and Liberal Democrats in charge have ruled out any change on the cash targeted at tackling poverty and deprivation.

Over the last week, community groups have voiced anger at the proposals brought forward by city accountants, who were tasked with finding ways to cut £46.6 million from the 2023-24 budget.

Cultural groups, city leisure operator Sport Aberdeen and business chiefs have railed against the plans.

Three promises on Aberdeen school funding

Far-reaching cuts to the schooling budget have also been brought forward – including potential choices which could put the SNP-run council on a collision course with the SNP Scottish Government.

Top brass suggested cutting the length of the school week, from 25 hours to 22.5, which would help to save £495,000.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has since told The P&J she was “committed to protecting” the statutory 25 hours.

Now, the SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling partnership has ruled out going down that route – and has confirmed there will be no cuts to teacher numbers either.

Over the next five years, senior financial officials believe around £40 million will need to be shaved off the city wage bill.

Equally unpopular is the suggestion to remove the city’s music service, with running costs of £1.28 million a year.

Last night, senior councillors confirmed the music tuition would be protected.

Other options, such as upping the cost of school meals and changing cleanliness standards at schools, remain on the table.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats command a 24-strong majority coalition.

