Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget: Who were the winners in crucial cash talks?

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 8:06 pm
Inchgarth Community Centre, Bridge of Don and District Men's Shed, Holburn West Church and foodbanks are all to benefit from Aberdeen City Council's newly approved budget. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Inchgarth Community Centre, Bridge of Don and District Men's Shed, Holburn West Church and foodbanks are all to benefit from Aberdeen City Council's newly approved budget.

Surprising as it may seem, not everyone was unhappy with Aberdeen City Council’s budget agreed yesterday.

The first financial blueprint to be proposed by the ruling SNP and Lib Dem partnership was backed by councillors at Aberdeen Town House following a five hour debate.

With savings of £46.6 million needed, there were some unpopular cuts made – with libraries and swimming pools now set to close.

But some groups were left breathing a sigh of relief after being spared the axe.

Here, we will break down those who came out unscathed – or in a better position.

How will schools benefit?

The partnership will spend more than £200m on Aberdeen’s school estate over the next five years.

This includes progressing plans for a new £91.5m secondary at Hazlehead/ Countesswells.

More than £13m will go towards building a much-needed extension to Bucksburn Academy, something SNP councillor Alex McLellan said had been a “key commitment” for the party.

In less positive news, it will mean the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool. 

Around £4 million will be spent improving energy standards in Aberdeen’s Victorian schools including Kittybrewster Primary School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

£27.5m will be set aside for a new primary school in the Bucksburn/Newhills area and the same sum has been planned for another school at Grandhome.

A further £16m has been allocated to consider a second primary at Countesswells with the same sum due to be spent on increasing capacity at Loirston Loch.

And a further £4m will be spent on modernising the city’s Victorian school buildings to improve their energy standards.

The SNP and Lib Dems agreed not to cut teacher numbers or reduce cleaning standards in schools, and said they would retain the Music Service.

How will Aberdeen’s streets be improved?

While the council’s bid for Levelling Up funding was unsuccessful, the partnership reaffirmed their commitment to progress the beach and city centre masterplan.

They intend to set aside £100,000 over the next three years to support the regeneration of Union Street.

An investment of £2m will be spent to grow the city’s electric vehicle charging network.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan pictured with one of the EV chargers in the Gallowgate car park. Image: Kath Flannery

There is also good news for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The partnership revealed it plans to improve roads and pavements across Aberdeen to get them in “acceptable shape” by 2032.

It has set a goal to spend £8m on improvements this year and a further £20 million over the next five years.

Which local groups prospered?

Those facing increasing financial pressures due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis are also set to get some extra help from the budget.

A £400,000 top-up will be given to the Scottish Welfare Fund.

Meanwhile the local authority’s anti-poverty and inequality committee will get £50,000 to enact “mitigation measures”.

A number of local groups will also benefit from support through the Common Good Fund.

Aberdeen Street Pastors work hard to keep the street safe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Grant awards will be given to Aberdeen Street Pastors, Tillydrone Community Trust, Fittie Community Development Trust, Bridge of Don Skatepark, Aberdeen Mela – One World Day 2023, Bridge of Don and District Men’s Shed, and Cove Woodland Trust.

Meanwhile, just under £1.3m will be spent on maintaining parks across the city while £711,000 will be awarded to Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The Gothenburg Greats will be awarded the Freedom of Aberdeen later this year.

£30,000 has also been allocated for celebrations to mark the Gothenburg Greats receiving the Freedom of Aberdeen and King Charles’s coronation later this year.

Garthdee group overjoyed

A sum of £1.9 million was recently awarded from the Scottish Government’s regeneration capital fund towards the £2.5m upgrade of Inchgarth Community Centre.

Budget funding will ensure the Inchgarth Community Centre extension can be completed. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

However, the budget will pay out the remaining £615,000 to complete the extension project.

Councillor McLellan said the centre was “well-known across Aberdeen for doing a power of positive work for the community of Garthdee”.

“We’re more than happy to invest in their success,” he added.

Who was rescued from the chopping block?

The £1.6m Fairer Aberdeen Fund was saved and £500,000 has been set aside to replenish foodbanks across the city.

The partnership also revealed it would still offer support to tourism agency VisitAberdeenshire after it was threatened with a £160,000 funding cut.

Why are west end church group celebrating?

There is also good news for the Holburn West Church in the city’s west end.

£250,000 will be put towards the purchase and running of the building.

The Great Western Community Trust is currently working to transform the former church into a community centre.

Councillor Martin Greig inside the Holburn West Church. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Councillor Martin Greig is chairman of the Great Western Community Trust and is also one of the trustees.

He said: “This project is important for the benefit of all local residents. The west end is an area that needs the additional support.”

The future of Aberdeen

