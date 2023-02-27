Aberdeen budget: Warning city ‘will lose out to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow’ if tourism funding is axed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen could lose valuable tourism promotion, city centre support and community media services if proposed budget cuts are approved later this week.

Ahead of a crucial budget meeting on Wednesday, Aberdeen City Council has revealed it needs to make savings of £46.6 million to balance its books.

The list of crucial savings options includes plans to cut £160,000 of funding to VisitAberdeenshire.

The tourism agency is funded by the city and Aberdeenshire councils, along with economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

VisitAberdeenshire would cut back on efforts to promote city

Chief executive, Chris Foy, said that if councillors support the cut, VisitAberdeenshire would “significantly scale back its promotion of Aberdeen city as a leisure and conference destination”.

He explained: “This represents a lost opportunity at a time when tourism businesses are struggling to break even, and when Aberdeen faces increasing competition from other cities.

“Returning to pre-pandemic tourism expenditure of over £505 million per year will be a distant prospect.”

Aberdeen to lose out on vital tourism cash

Mr Foy also believes that the city is at risk of missing out on valuable cash from tourists if the cuts are approved.

“Quite simply, if prospective visitors don’t know about Aberdeen, they won’t come here to spend their money,” he said.

“For every domestic overnight visitor lost to Dundee, over £200 will not be spent in Aberdeen.

“For every international visitor lost to Edinburgh, over £700 will not be spent in Aberdeen.

“And for every international conference delegate lost to Glasgow, over £1,000 will not be spent in Aberdeen.”

Mr Foy appreciates there are pressures on the local authority’s budget, but is encouraging councillors to keep funding to VisitAberdeenshire at the current level.

Aberdeen Inspired jobs face the axe

Meanwhile, two posts could be axed from Aberdeen Inspired.

Budget papers reveal a proposed cut to funding for two of its job roles.

If approved, the city centre manager role would be axed saving £47,000.

While the night-time economy manager role would also be at risk.

Aberdeen City Council currently pays out £20,000 for the post, which is the only role of its kind in Scotland.

It is key to developing the city’s night-time offering and acting as a “strong and positive voice” for Aberdeen’s businesses.

Cuts would have ‘devastating impact’ on community media services

And the proposed cuts don’t stop there.

Station House Media Unit (shmu) is challenging the move to put £1,503,355 of investment into jeopardy.

The charity currently operates from Station Road in Woodside and supports vulnerable adults struggling with significant personal challenges.

If councillors agree to cease support to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund, it would lead to a cut of £181,518 for shmu next year and would end support for its community magazines and radio service.

A further proposed cut of £53,000 linked to a core grant would “seriously undermine” the charity’s ability to lever in matched funding for the initiatives it currently delivers.

Shmu has already secured matched funding of £1,268,837 linked to funding from the council, which will be under threat if the proposed cut is imposed.

Chief executive Murray Dawson said the proposed cuts would have a “devastating impact” on the charity and those it supports across the city.

He added: “This goes against the grain of community planning and empowerment and is short-sighted with long term and long-lasting economic impacts.”

Aberdeen City Council will approve its budget for the year ahead on Wednesday.