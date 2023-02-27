Aberdeen budget: Warning city ‘will lose out to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow’ if tourism funding is axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen budget: Warning city ‘will lose out to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow’ if tourism funding is axed

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 27, 2023, 11:47 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 1:53 pm
VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy and chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy and chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Aberdeen could lose valuable tourism promotion, city centre support and community media services if proposed budget cuts are approved later this week.

Ahead of a crucial budget meeting on Wednesday, Aberdeen City Council has revealed it needs to make savings of £46.6 million to balance its books.

The list of crucial savings options includes plans to cut £160,000 of funding to VisitAberdeenshire.

The tourism agency is funded by the city and Aberdeenshire councils, along with economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

VisitAberdeenshire would cut back on efforts to promote city

Chief executive, Chris Foy, said that if councillors support the cut, VisitAberdeenshire would “significantly scale back its promotion of Aberdeen city as a leisure and conference destination”.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He explained: “This represents a lost opportunity at a time when tourism businesses are struggling to break even, and when Aberdeen faces increasing competition from other cities.

“Returning to pre-pandemic tourism expenditure of over £505 million per year will be a distant prospect.”

Aberdeen to lose out on vital tourism cash

Mr Foy also believes that the city is at risk of missing out on valuable cash from tourists if the cuts are approved.

“Quite simply, if prospective visitors don’t know about Aberdeen, they won’t come here to spend their money,” he said.

“For every domestic overnight visitor lost to Dundee, over £200 will not be spent in Aberdeen.

Mr Foy believes Aberdeen could miss out on vital cash as tourists may choose to visit other Scottish cities instead. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“For every international visitor lost to Edinburgh, over £700 will not be spent in Aberdeen.

“And for every international conference delegate lost to Glasgow, over £1,000 will not be spent in Aberdeen.”

Mr Foy appreciates there are pressures on the local authority’s budget, but is encouraging councillors to keep funding to VisitAberdeenshire at the current level.

Aberdeen Inspired jobs face the axe

Meanwhile, two posts could be axed from Aberdeen Inspired.

Budget papers reveal a proposed cut to funding for two of its job roles.

If approved, the city centre manager role would be axed saving £47,000.

Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired pictured at Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery

While the night-time economy manager role would also be at risk.

Aberdeen City Council currently pays out £20,000 for the post, which is the only role of its kind in Scotland.

It is key to developing the city’s night-time offering and acting as a “strong and positive voice” for Aberdeen’s businesses.

Cuts would have ‘devastating impact’ on community media services

And the proposed cuts don’t stop there.

Station House Media Unit (shmu) is challenging the move to put £1,503,355 of investment into jeopardy.

The charity currently operates from Station Road in Woodside and supports vulnerable adults struggling with significant personal challenges.

If councillors agree to cease support to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund, it would lead to a cut of £181,518 for shmu next year and would end support for its community magazines and radio service.

Yvette Zarzoso and Adele Keith who work together at SHMU (Station House Media Unit Station House). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A further proposed cut of £53,000 linked to a core grant would “seriously undermine” the charity’s ability to lever in matched funding for the initiatives it currently delivers.

Shmu has already secured matched funding of £1,268,837 linked to funding from the council, which will be under threat if the proposed cut is imposed.

Chief executive Murray Dawson said the proposed cuts would have a “devastating impact” on the charity and those it supports across the city.

He added: “This goes against the grain of community planning and empowerment and is short-sighted with long term and long-lasting economic impacts.”

Aberdeen City Council will approve its budget for the year ahead on Wednesday.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Shaun Summers. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
White smoke can be seen coming from the incinerator site today, Monday, February 27th, 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Moray planning ahead, Sunday February 26 2023 Picture shows; Proposals for new shops and flats in Lossiemouth.. Lossiemouth. Supplied by Domus Leaseholders Date; Unknown
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Using Lego to stimulate the science and technology industry. Image: Supplied.
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Granite Noir, which featured the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, has had its most successful year year. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
People are being warned that despite being "cute and cuddly" seal pups on the Aberdeenshire beach can still deliver a "nasty bite". Image: PA
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Gary Campbell, paid to livestream abuse from the Philippines. Image: Matthew Donnelly
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Hundreds of indigenous human skulls have been found from colonial conquests in the university's collection. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Mary's Meals is set to close its doors in Oban. Image: Supplied.
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
I've been expecting you - staff dish out the cocktails at Shaken, Not Stirred at HMT on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented