‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall

By Lottie Hood
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 7:04 pm
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire minister will return to the pulpit this weekend for the first time since a near-fatal paragliding accident.

Rev Frank Ribbons took up the hobby 10 years ago, and was often seen gliding over Aboyne by members of his congregation.

But last summer, the 70-year-old was forced to make a dramatic crash landing while in the French Alps.

He has no recollection of the crash and woke up in hospital with multiple fractures.

Now, after a six-month recovery, Rev Ribbons is preparing to give his first services at Aboyne-Dinnet and Cromar Parish Churches on Sunday.

Last thought was ‘try and crash land’

Rev Ribbons, who has been in the ministry for 40 years, said he had been touched by the “huge tide of good will” towards him since the accident.

He first fell in love with the outdoors while growing up in Perth and being part of the Army Cadets.

Rev Frank Ribbons. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

But it was not until his 60th birthday that the keen hillwalker took up paragliding.

“I’m a mountaineer,” he said. “I like to hill walk and the idea of climbing up a hill and then flying off it appealed to me.

“When I was 60, my wife asked what I would like for my 60th and I said I’d like to paraglide.”

He began taking yearly paragliding trips to the French Alps to build up his skills with an instructor.

However, in September last year those skills were really put to the test after he forgot to check his harness clips after doing them up.

Rev Ribbons said: “When I launched they came undone and I knew immediately something was wrong.

“I thought ‘I’d better try and crash land in the trees on the mountain side’ and that was the last thought I had. I don’t remember anything else after that.”

Drawing a line under paragliding

He was taken to a French hospital with a broken femur, collar bone, pelvis and a couple of ribs.

After seven weeks of complete bed rest, the dad-of-three was flown back to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Testing his movement on his return, staff were so “impressed” by his recovery that he was discharged – with community help in place – within a few days.

Frank Ribbons said he will continue to hill walk and go mountain biking. Image: Frank Ribbons.

Since being back home in Aboyne, Mr Ribbons said he has been “blown away” by all visitors and well-wishers getting in contact.

“There’s been a huge tide of good will and prayer and people asking after me,” he added.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the folks who have been praying and have just expressed concern in various ways.”

Despite his love for paragliding, Rev Ribbons has decided he won’t take to the skies again to save his loved ones from further worry.

He added: “I hill walk and I mountain bike and I’ll keep the outdoors things going but as for the paragliding, I’ll draw a line under that.”

‘Our prayers have been answered’

It is not the only thing Rev Ribbons is stepping back from.

While he is looking forward to returning to church on Sunday, he has decided to retire in May.

“I’ve been in the ministry for a long time,” he said.

“I feel it’s time I lay down that role and I look forward to, nevertheless, continuing to help out.

“I don’t see myself as shutting down completely I hope to be quite active and I also hope to have more time for my outdoor hobbies.”

The congregation at Aboyne-Dinnet Parish Church are looking forward to welcoming Rev Ribbons back. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Christa Markham, who has been going to Aboyne-Dinnet Parish Church for 10 years, said they were delighted to have their minister back.

She said: “We were absolutely shocked because it is something he loved so much. We could sometimes see him fly over Aboyne.

“We were very worried he wouldn’t make it to start with.

“Ever since we have been hoping and praying.

“We are very happy because our prayers have really been answered.

“It’s just so great to see him again. We hope there will be a full church on Sunday.”

