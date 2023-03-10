Fears for north-east tourism as £50,000 VisitAberdeenshire funding cut comes ‘at a critical time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears for north-east tourism as £50,000 VisitAberdeenshire funding cut comes ‘at a critical time’

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
It is feared the funding cut could see Aberdeenshire miss out on a raft of potential visitors from day trippers to golfers. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
It is feared the funding cut could see Aberdeenshire miss out on a raft of potential visitors from day trippers to golfers. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Fears have been raised that Aberdeenshire could miss out on £600,000 of tourism cash after a “wrong-headed” council funding cut.

The Conservative administration slashed £50,000 in support to VisitAberdeenshire as leaders battled to plug a funding gap of £66.8 million.

It represents a major blow as the tourism agency is funded by Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, along with economic development partnership Opportunity North East.

Cutting funding ‘an error in judgement’

Opposition councillors spoke out against the plan, urging the ruling group to reconsider.

The SNP’s Seamus Logan said reducing its support was “an error in judgement”.

SNP councillor Seamus Logan asked the administration to reconsider the funding cut to VisitAberdeenshire. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

He noted that the tourism industry had been badly hit by the pandemic and was currently in “recovery mode”.

Mr Logan explained that events being cancelled due to Covid led to hotels, pubs, restaurants and visitor attractions all “substantially” losing out on trade.

‘Tourism will lose momentum at a critical time’

The body’s chief executive, Chris Foy, had previously told councillors the agency would lose out on vital match funding as a result of the cut.

This means there would actually be a £100,000 drop in VisitAberdeenshire’s budget.

It could see the region miss out on a raft of potential visitors from day trippers and golfers to cruise ships, tour coach operators and conference organisers.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, told councillors the agency would lose out on match funding. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mr Logan went on to explain that the firm’s campaigns deliver an estimated £6 into the local economy for every pound spent.

“The direct impact of this cut will be at least £600,000 not spent by visitors this summer at a time when tourism businesses are struggling to break even,” he said.

“Tourism will lose momentum at a critical time.”

Mr Logan went on to say the administration’s plan to cut funding was “counterintuitive, counterproductive and simply wrongheaded”.

TV and media coverage put Aberdeenshire on the map

The Fraserburgh member has visitor attractions such as the Scottish Lighthouse Museum in his ward.

And he said VisitAberdeenshire was doing its “absolute best” to show off the region, and highlighted that the firm’s recent PR activity had reached 116 million people globally.

Its work has helped to secure 26 national travel features, including two in the Telegraph.

It was hoped national events such as The Tour of Britain would help to boost tourism in Aberdeenshire. Pictured are cyclists from the event racing through Alford. Image: Kath Flannery

One looked at Aberdeenshire’s role in tackling climate change while the other focused on cycling through the region’s beautiful countryside.

He also praised the Channel 4 show Best of British by the Sea, presented by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and restaurant critic Grace Dent.

We’re exploring beautiful Aberdeenshire in this week’s #bestofbritainbythesea! From the coastal city of Aberdeen’s…

Posted by Ainsley Harriott on Monday, 6 June 2022

In one of the episodes, the pair took a trip to the north-east to sample the best of the region’s food from fresh locally sourced seafood to shortbread and butteries.

They stopped at Gardenstown, Troup Head, Macduff, Thorneybank Farm Shop in Inverurie and Douneside House out in Royal Deeside.

Meanwhile, leading lifestyle magazine Good Housekeeping even named Aberdeenshire as its top holiday destination for 2023.

Local authority to recognise work with other partners

Addressing Mr Logan, council leader Mark Findlater said VisitAberdeenshire “plays a big part in the overall scheme of things”.

But he told the chamber the local authority also had to recognise its work with other partnerships.

These include VisitScotland, regional private sector partners, as well as its own Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The tourism agency recently faced losing out on an additional £160,000 of funding from Aberdeen City Council through its proposed budget cuts.

But the SNP and Lib Dem partnership threw the firm a lifeline and opted to retain its support.

VisitAberdeenshire was approached for comment.

‘A horrible decision to have to make’: Fears for rural Aberdeenshire bus services as £600,000 cut is voted through in budget

Editor's Picks

Most Commented