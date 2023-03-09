Aberdeenshire retirees and staff knit ‘trauma teddies’ for children dealing with cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Aberdeenshire retirees have been knitting trauma teddies for children dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

Staff and residents at Landale Court retirement home have been dedicating their time to helping vulnerable children.

Located in the village of Chapelton in Aberdeenshire, the talented volunteers have so far handcrafted 14 teddies and donated them to local charity The Haven.

The Stonehaven-based charity provides a pattern for the knitters, resulting in a collection of brightly coloured furry friends for young people.

Since they were founded in 2017, The Haven has set up a community wellbeing space in the Market Square and has a fully-equipped yoga studio, healing room and mindful room.

Rise in trauma due to cost of living

Trauma teddies are traditionally given to young children at the scene of an accident to create calm and distraction.

But The Haven is witnessing more episodes of children with visible trauma after facing hardship due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Starkeeper Morton, chief executive and keeper of The Haven said: “The teddies truly help those young children who’ve experienced challenging situations like experiencing food and fuel poverty.

“They’re proven to help ease these experiences and make coming to The Haven food larder a fun and not frightening visit.

“Haven relies on the generosity of local people and we hope to encourage others to join in the knitting of wonderful trauma teddies.”

The Haven help run the Stonehaven Community Larder which helps address food poverty in the area.

More trauma teddy knitters wanted

A receptionist at the retirement home, Sandra Farquhar said the team was keen to help the charity on its quest to recruit more knitters.

She said: “We have a longstanding relationship with the charity and offer our support in many fundraising activities throughout the year.

“We have a number of keen knitters and the teddies are such a lovely way to show our support and help the young children facing traumatic times of late.

“We’re already on our next batch and hope to encourage our neighbours in the community to join us. Patterns are available at our reception, so we encourage anyone keen to pop in for one.”

Brio Retirement Living’s Landale Court retirement community has 72 homes of one and two-bedroom cottages and apartments on the Aberdeenshire coastline.

For more information on the project, visit the Stonehaven Trauma Teddy website.