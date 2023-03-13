Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developers could build a new petrol station with its own drive-thru coffee shop just off the AWPR at Stonehaven.

The plans show almost five acres of agricultural land transformed beside the busy bypass.

And, with electric car usage expected to soar in the years ahead, there would be eight recharging bays created as part of the plans.

Where would the new petrol station be built?

The petrol station would be built on a roadside field at the A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange.

It would be south of Megray Farm and west of the new Mains of Ury housing

development taking up 4.74 acres.

What would it include?

There would be 10 fuel pumps, eight charging bays for electric vehicles and a hydrogen refuelling area.

Alongside those, there would be a shop and parking areas for cars and lorries.

The drive-thru coffee shop would be to the north of the site.

Who is behind the plans?

The scheme has been lodged by Euro Garages, which has 360 sites across the UK, and 6,500 all over Europe.

It was behind a similar development just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Elgin.

The Moray facility comes with a Starbucks drive-thru and a Spar shop (with its own Greggs bakery section inside).

The application doesn’t go into detail about the exact nature of the coffee drive-thru or the shop planned for Stonehaven.

But planning papers do make mention of the “successful relationships” Euro Garages has with brands like Starbucks.

Do we need another petrol station?

Developers say there’s an “identified lack of modern roadside services on the A90”.

In particular, they say there aren’t enough “refuelling opportunities” for green transport.

But does it really need a coffee drive-thru?

The applicants insist the drive-thru is particularly needed to help the drivers of electric vehicles recharge their own batteries alongside those of their vehicles.

They say: “This is especially relevant when the average electric car recharging time

is approximately one hour (based on a high kwh fast recharging point).

“The provision of a coffee shop is a common element within roadside facilities.

“It is demanded by electric vehicle owners as most drivers prefer to wait and have a refreshment while their car recharges.”

A Euro Garages site in Leeds has a drive-thru catering to fans of cinnamon buns:

Why do developers say it should be approved?

On behalf of Euro Garages, Lauristion Planning is urging Aberdeenshire Council to back the plans.

The firm says the development would provide a “modern roadside service area” lacking in the north-east at present.

While there are other petrol stations in the area, Euro Garages say sites at Fiddes, Westhill and Stonehaven lack space for drivers to rest and EV charging points.

However, while that may be the case right now, separate plans are underway for EV charging points nearby.

Glasgow-based developer Ashfield Land wants to build a new charging hub, which will also include eight 10-minute super-charge points.

A five-acre site west of the same roundabout has been earmarked for the project.

You can see the petrol station plans here.