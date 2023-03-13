Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven

By Ben Hendry
March 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 13, 2023, 7:33 pm
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Plans have been lodged for a new petrol station just off the AWPR at Stonehaven. Image: Cabro Aviation and HJS Helicopters

Developers could build a new petrol station with its own drive-thru coffee shop just off the AWPR at Stonehaven.

The plans show almost five acres of agricultural land transformed beside the busy bypass.

And, with electric car usage expected to soar in the years ahead, there would be eight recharging bays created as part of the plans.

Where would the new petrol station be built?

The petrol station would be built on a roadside field at the A90 AWPR Stonehaven interchange.

This aerial image shows where the petrol station outside Stonehaven would be built. Image: Lauriston Planning

It would be south of Megray Farm and west of the new Mains of Ury housing
development taking up 4.74 acres.

What would it include?

There would be 10 fuel pumps, eight charging bays for electric vehicles and a hydrogen refuelling area.

Alongside those, there would be a shop and parking areas for cars and lorries.

The drive-thru coffee shop would be to the north of the site.

This blueprint shows how the site would look. Image: Lauriston Planning

Who is behind the plans?

The scheme has been lodged by Euro Garages, which has 360 sites across the UK, and 6,500 all over Europe.

It was behind a similar development just off the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Elgin.

The Moray facility comes with a Starbucks drive-thru and a Spar shop (with its own Greggs bakery section inside).

While an operator for the coffee shop is yet to be confirmed, Euro Garages works alongside Starbucks.

The application doesn’t go into detail about the exact nature of the coffee drive-thru or the shop planned for Stonehaven.

But planning papers do make mention of the “successful relationships” Euro Garages has with brands like Starbucks.

The AWPR has changed travel patterns for many since fully opening in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Do we need another petrol station?

Developers say there’s an “identified lack of modern roadside services on the A90”.

In particular, they say there aren’t enough “refuelling opportunities” for green transport.

But does it really need a coffee drive-thru?

The applicants insist the drive-thru is particularly needed to help the drivers of electric vehicles recharge their own batteries alongside those of their vehicles.

The new Stonehaven petrol station would be at the roundabout linking the A90 and AWPR. Image: Lauriston Planning

They say: “This is especially relevant when the average electric car recharging time
is approximately one hour (based on a high kwh fast recharging point).

“The provision of a coffee shop is a common element within roadside facilities.

“It is demanded by electric vehicle owners as most drivers prefer to wait and have a refreshment while their car recharges.”

A Euro Garages site in Leeds has a drive-thru catering to fans of cinnamon buns:

Why do developers say it should be approved?

On behalf of Euro Garages, Lauristion Planning is urging Aberdeenshire Council to back the plans.

The firm says the development would provide a “modern roadside service area” lacking in the north-east at present.

While there are other petrol stations in the area, Euro Garages say sites at Fiddes, Westhill and Stonehaven lack space for drivers to rest and EV charging points.

The AWPR fastlane between Stonehaven and Peterculter at Cleanhill. Image: Cabro Aviation and HJS Helicopters

Do you think the petrol station plans should be approved? Let us know in our comments section below

However, while that may be the case right now, separate plans are underway for EV charging points nearby.

Glasgow-based developer Ashfield Land wants to build a new charging hub, which will also include eight 10-minute super-charge points.

A five-acre site west of the same roundabout has been earmarked for the project.

You can see the petrol station plans here.

