First indoor padel tennis court to open in Aberdeen as sport continues to sweep across Europe

Aberdeen’s first indoor padel tennis court will open in Bridge of Don in May.

It is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, with more than 25 million players across 90 countries it combines some of the best elements of tennis and squash.

The game has been sweeping across Europe and Britain recently and has now reached the north-east.

It will open at Strikers indoor football venue on Broadfold Road in May.

Last month, Sport Aberdeen revealed plans to serve up new courts next to the grass courts just off Cornhill Road.

In Scotland, there are currently only courts in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

What is padel tennis?

A game of padel looks roughly like a mixture between tennis and squash.

Padel is played in a glass-enclosed court roughly one-third of the size of a tennis court (32ft x 65ft) and with similar rules.

Players play in teams of two and serve underhand in the glass-bordered court.

It uses the same scoring and net as tennis but with smaller rackets, while incorporating some aspects of squash such as returning off the back and side walls.

Padel was invented by Enrique Corcuera in 1969 when he decided to adapt his squash court at his home in Mexico.

According to the Lawn Tennis Association, there are now 250 courts in Britain, with ambitions for 400 by the end of the year.

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion, Sir Andy Murray invested an undisclosed amount in the company in 2019.

In 2022, GQ magazine tipped padel to become one of the biggest emerging fitness trends in sport.

Graeme Smith, director at Strikers said: “We are really excited to bring padel to Aberdeen to operate alongside our existing indoor football facility. We believe these purpose-built indoor courts will be a great addition for sport in the area.

“Padel has shot to prominence across Europe in recent years, and although it is relatively new to the UK, it is already going from strength to strength.

“It has been compared with five-a-side football because of its wide-ranging appeal – and we’re sure it will prove popular with anyone looking for a fun, engaging way to compete or stay active.”

Follow along for progress on Strikers Football’s website.