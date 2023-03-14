Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry

By Michelle Henderson
March 14, 2023, 5:59 pm
Proposals to introduce a temporary weight restriction on the Corran Ferry from Monday were met with backlash. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.


Plans to introduce a weight restriction on the Corran Ferry have been scrapped.

Highland Council had planned to roll out a temporary 3.5 tonne restriction from Monday to help reduce traffic onboard the Maid of Glencoul ferry.

The vessel is currently operating a seven-day service between Corran and Ardgour as MV Corran, the larger of the two vessels awaits repair.

The new measure would force heavy vehicles to endure a 43.4 mile detour along single-track roads, adding an extra hour to their journey.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee insisted the proposals were being made “for the safety of the travelling public.”

However, passengers described them as “ridiculous.”

Now, discussions with local residents and representatives, Highland Council have revoked the plans.

‘We are asking to minimise the use of the ferry’

However, Mr Gowans stressed the need for restrictions may arise again in future if usage of the Corran ferry isn’t reduced.

He said: “Having consulted with local councillors, listened to communities and taken on board the concerns raised, I am pleased we have been able to work together and can now avoid imposing a weight restriction. This will come as very welcome news.

“However, it will only be possible with the help of the community, who we are asking to minimise the use of the ferry, where possible, follow the traffic signs and be aware of the temporary barrier arrangements. This will really help to avoid disruption.

“In the meantime we will continue to monitor the situation so that adjustments can made over the next few weeks if necessary.”

Councillor Ken Gowans. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The Inverness councillor requested a review of the decision, following a proposal to the Lochaber Emergency Liaison Group last week, to reduce traffic congestion.

Local representatives warned that restrictions on ferry services would have a detrimental impact on residents and struggling local businesses.

Lochaber Area chairwoman Kate Willis welcomed the decision.

She said: “Councillors have now met with council officers and agreed that weight restrictions to reduce traffic volumes should not be imposed due to the impacts they will have on peninsula residents and businesses, who are already struggling with the reduced ferry service.

“We understand the frustrations for everyone concerned and we will continue to work together to see how we can mitigate the circumstances.”

Traffic management improvements to go ahead

Plans for improved traffic management on the approach roads and the marshalling of queues will go ahead as planned.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be introduced on both the A82 and A861 from Wednesday, March 29.

This will coincide with the erection of warning signage, information signage, and electronic VMS signs.

A temporary barrier system to control safe access to the marshalling area will also be put in place.

