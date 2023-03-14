Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to introduce a weight restriction on the Corran Ferry have been scrapped.

Highland Council had planned to roll out a temporary 3.5 tonne restriction from Monday to help reduce traffic onboard the Maid of Glencoul ferry.

The vessel is currently operating a seven-day service between Corran and Ardgour as MV Corran, the larger of the two vessels awaits repair.

The new measure would force heavy vehicles to endure a 43.4 mile detour along single-track roads, adding an extra hour to their journey.

Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee insisted the proposals were being made “for the safety of the travelling public.”

However, passengers described them as “ridiculous.”

Now, discussions with local residents and representatives, Highland Council have revoked the plans.

‘We are asking to minimise the use of the ferry’

However, Mr Gowans stressed the need for restrictions may arise again in future if usage of the Corran ferry isn’t reduced.

He said: “Having consulted with local councillors, listened to communities and taken on board the concerns raised, I am pleased we have been able to work together and can now avoid imposing a weight restriction. This will come as very welcome news.

“However, it will only be possible with the help of the community, who we are asking to minimise the use of the ferry, where possible, follow the traffic signs and be aware of the temporary barrier arrangements. This will really help to avoid disruption.

“In the meantime we will continue to monitor the situation so that adjustments can made over the next few weeks if necessary.”

The Inverness councillor requested a review of the decision, following a proposal to the Lochaber Emergency Liaison Group last week, to reduce traffic congestion.

Local representatives warned that restrictions on ferry services would have a detrimental impact on residents and struggling local businesses.

Lochaber Area chairwoman Kate Willis welcomed the decision.

She said: “Councillors have now met with council officers and agreed that weight restrictions to reduce traffic volumes should not be imposed due to the impacts they will have on peninsula residents and businesses, who are already struggling with the reduced ferry service.

“We understand the frustrations for everyone concerned and we will continue to work together to see how we can mitigate the circumstances.”

Traffic management improvements to go ahead

Plans for improved traffic management on the approach roads and the marshalling of queues will go ahead as planned.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be introduced on both the A82 and A861 from Wednesday, March 29.

This will coincide with the erection of warning signage, information signage, and electronic VMS signs.

A temporary barrier system to control safe access to the marshalling area will also be put in place.