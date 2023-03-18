Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool

By Alastair Gossip
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A last-ditch attempt to save an Aberdeen swimming pool from closure could be backed by the end of the month.

City council chiefs are being primed to make an urgent plea for nearly £500,000 to keep Bucksburn pool open.

Councillors are being pressed to sign-off on the 11th-hour rescue bid at a “do or die” meeting at the end of the month.

Local campaigners are expected to try to make a case for short-term intervention directly to the finance committee on March 29.

Sport Aberdeen earlier this month announced it would pull the plug on the much-loved community facility come April.

Both it and the Beach Leisure Centre will close for the last time at the end of the school spring holidays, on April 16.

The city leisure operator’s budget for 2023-24 was slashed by £687,000 by the SNP and Liberal Democrats running the local authority.

Since then dozens have packed out the Beacon Centre to plan how to keep the pool open.

Campaigners also took the cause to the SNP leadership candidates last weekend.

Conservatives call for near £500,000 grant to save Bucksburn pool

Now, Conservative councillors want extra cash coming to Scotland from Westminster to be used to keep Bucksburn afloat.

They are pressing for the council’s finance committee to consider making the emergency funding call as urgent business a week on Wednesday.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made a budget-day splash with a pledge of £63 million to help English councils keep pools open.

Consequential funding from that announcement should be included in the £320m extra coming north of the border.

But it will be up to the new first minister to decide how to spend that additional cash. Kate Forbes has vowed to help keep local pools open if she’s elected SNP leader in the contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

So, there are hopes it will provide the kiss of life for Bucksburn pool.

Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton is now calling for the city council to stake a claim for £480,000 to make Bucksburn a viable operation for years to come.

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton is pushing for the Scottish Government to use extra money from Westminster to cover the cost of keeping Bucksburn pool open. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton is pushing for the Scottish Government to use extra money from Westminster to cover the cost of keeping Bucksburn pool open. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Mr Houghton said: “As the city grapples with the budget cuts imposed by the SNP and Lib Dem administration, it appears that there may be a way to secure additional funding to keep Bucksburn pool open.

“The UK Government’s budget is set to increase Barnett consequentials by more than £320m for Holyrood.

“Considering that £63m is being allocated to swimming pools in England, it is imperative that the SNP Government distributes a proportionate sum to maintain pool facilities in Scotland.

“Here in Aberdeen, this would mean preserving Bucksburn pool.

“As the only party that did not propose the pool’s closure, we hope others will join us in supporting our call to keep it open.”

Aged Bucksburn pool needs £400,000 investment

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Alistair Robertson previously revealed the ageing pool needs £400,000 of investment to make it sustainable in the long term.

Its 30-year-old machinery makes it, and the soon-to-be-demolished Beach Leisure Centre, the charity’s two most expensive assets to run.

Only £90,000 new boilers, installed just before the Covid pandemic, has kept Bucksburn pool open this long.

The P&J understands it costs around £80,000 a year to operate the Kepplehills Road facility.

Bucksburn pool campaigners to take case to Town House

Kirsty Fraser, of the Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool group, said the prospect of councillors pressing for national funding was a “fantastic, amazing, hope” for the campaign.

Kirsty Fraser led a meeting at the Beacon Centre as residents planned how to fight the closure. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Kirsty Fraser led a meeting at the Beacon Centre as residents planned how to fight the closure. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“That finance committee meeting is do or die for us – and we will be trying to speak up for the community making a deputation,” she said.

“We are just hoping to keep Bucksburn pool open beyond April 16, regardless of the long-term cost.

“It would give us a year’s reprieve to come up with solutions, which we couldn’t do before the budget because we were not consulted.

“It is what the council should have done – it is what they are paid to do – but it seems there was no forethought before the funding was cut.

“It would be fantastic if councillors would agree to try to raise the money as the Conservatives are suggesting.”

Campaigners are expected to rally at the endangered pool again on Sunday. It follows protests across the city at other budget moves by the SNP and Lib Dems, such as closing six libraries.

The SNP Scottish Government has already stepped in once to unswing the axe – providing funding to continue the Big Noise Torry project SNP city councillors claimed had made “no impact whatsoever”.

Despite being vocal opponents of the swingeing Sport Aberdeen budget cuts, Labour chiefs were left red-faced when questions arose around whether they had unwittingly voted for the same thing.

Council co-leader: Pool cash ‘drop in the ocean’

But SNP council co-leader Alex Nicoll cast doubt on the usefulness of the Chancellor’s pool funding on BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday night.

He told the broadcaster: “I think it’s very unlikely [that Bucksburn could remain open].

Council co-leader Alex Nicoll played down the likely impact of the extra cash from the UK Government. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Council co-leader Alex Nicoll played down the likely impact of the extra cash from the UK Government. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“When you actually look at the figures, the Chancellor announced something like £63m for something in the order of 800 leisure facilities in England.

“That’s something like £75,000 [each] which is a drop in the ocean when it comes to actually paying for and running a swimming pool.

“We obviously are still to find out if it’s actually even going to qualify for Barnett consequentials.

“And if it does, then how much does that amount to given that are 32 local authorities in Scotland?”

His claims were refuted by the Conservatives who said the money “could absolutely be used to help pools like Bucksburn stay afloat in the short term”.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie branded the co-leader’s words a “diversion” from the controversial council decisions of March 1.

