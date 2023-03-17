Man in his 90s evacuated by helicopter from Turriff Haughs due to emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man in his 90s evacuated by helicopter from Turriff Haughs due to emergency

By Cameron Roy
March 17, 2023, 4:39 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 5:41 pm
The helicopter landed in Turriff Haughs to take the man to hospital. Image: Kathryn Wylie/ DC Thomson.
The helicopter landed in Turriff Haughs to take the man to hospital. Image: Kathryn Wylie/ DC Thomson.

A man in his 90s has been evacuated by helicopter due to an emergency at Turriff Haughs.

The Scottish Ambulance Service received a call at 8.49am to attend the Aberdeenshire town.

An ambulance and helicopter from Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

The helicopter landed in the grassy park and the casualty was taken onboard before it took off and landed at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The helicopter landed in a grassy area to take the man aboard. Image: Kathryn Wylie/ DC Thomson.

However, both the nature of the medical emergency and the man’s condition are unknown.

It is understood the helicopter landed there due to it being a convenient landing place, not because it is connected to the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 8.49am to attend an incident at Turriff Haughs, Aberdeenshire.

“We dispatched an ambulance and the helimed to the scene and a patient in his nineties was transported to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Dedicated Turriff ambulance delayed

Turriff has historically had some of the longest waits on record for ambulances.

Figures released by the ambulance service show that Turriff residents wait more than twice as long for an ambulance as those in other parts of the region last year.

Currently, the nearest ambulances are in Banff and Huntly.

Last year it was confirmed Turriff would eventually be receiving its own dedicated ambulance to slash response times.

But on Tuesday, it was announced this new ambulance had been delayed by two months due to staff recruitment issues.

Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff’s dedicated ambulance

