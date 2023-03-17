Caley Thistle teenager Ethan Cairns makes loan return to Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle forward Ethan Cairns has rejoined Forres Mechanics on loan for the remainder of the season.

Attacker Cairns spent the first half of the season at Mosset Park, where he made a strong impact for Steven MacDonald’s men.

He was recalled by Billy Dodds in January, with Inverness short on squad options at the time.

Fort William-born Cairns has since made three substitute appearances, getting off the mark for Caley Jags with a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Morton last month.

The 18-year-old will now look to secure more regular game time after returning to the Highland League with the Can-Cans, and could feature when they make the trip to Deveronvale this weekend.

Meanwhile, Robbie Thompson has returned to Clachnacuddin on loan from Caley Thistle until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at the Lilywhites.

The club can confirm that Robbie Thompson has rejoined Highland League side @clachfc on loan until the end of the season. The club wishes Robbie all the very best with his loan spell. pic.twitter.com/mURxHNOcUw — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 17, 2023