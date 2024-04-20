‘My dream to turn Union Street RBS into Aberdeen drinks museum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘My dream to turn Union Street RBS into Aberdeen drinks museum’

There's the possibility of another gaping hole on Union Street after Royal Bank of Scotland revealed plans to close its flagship branch. But could a drink museum in the grand building - much more than a dusty bottle bank - put the Granite Mile on the map?

By Alastair Gossip
Adam Elan-Elmegirab thinks the Royal Bank of Scotland site on Union Street could be the perfect place for a museum celebrating Aberdeen's brewing and distilling history - if RBS closes the branch as planned. Image: DC Thomson
A swirling storm of “what ifs” kept Adam Elan-Elmegirab awake on Wednesday night.

Winding down for the evening, he’d read news of Royal Bank of Scotland’s planned closure of the 78 Union Street branch.

The announcement is another blow for Aberdeen’s embattled high street, only a stone’s throw from the flagship Marks and Spencer shop on St Nicholas Street.

Together, these buildings could soon prove towering empty spectres across from the city’s £40 million market development.

Work begins a week on Monday to revamp central Union Street as the council looks to give people reasons to come to the city centre.

What if?

There are already a lot of “what ifs” for those with an eye on the regeneration of Aberdeen.

But sleep escaped Adam, founder of city distillery House of Botanicals, as another dozen raced around his mind.

Adam "can't sleep" for thinking of the possibilities for a building like RBS on Union Street for his long-sought Aberdeen drinks museum. Image: Adam Elan-Elmegirad/The House of Botanicals
Having already shared his vision for a museum celebrating Aberdeen’s overlooked heritage in brewing and distilling, Adam took to social media the next morning as he eyed the RBS building with excitement.

“What if that building was to become the home of my drinks museum idea, detailing the history and future of beverage production in Aberdeen?

“What if the museum had the oldest known record of a whisky still on display as the centrepiece?

He continued, listing many aspects of Aberdeen’s rich beverage-trading story: “What if… What if… What if… What if indeed…”

‘Non-stop, crazy response’ heading

Since, hundreds have voiced support for the idea in his Facebook and LinkedIn comments, or by liking and sharing his posts.

Others, including leading voices with an interest in the renewal of Aberdeen city centre, have offered help towards the goal.

Adam has long held the belief that Aberdeen should have a drinks museum - and has now set his sights on the Union Street RBS. Image: Adam Elan-Elmegirad/The House of Botanicals
As he speaks to The Press and Journal on Friday afternoon, his phone and laptop are still pinging away as support continues to flood in.

“It’s all gone a bit crazy. It’s been non-stop,” Adam tells us.

“It definitely seems that the people want this to happen.

“I have been sitting on this idea for years after I started got into the history when I bartending.

“There’s lots of history of booze in Aberdeen and lots of it seems to have had very little coverage.”

Whisky history galore only a short walk from RBS on Union Street

It’s easy to understand why Adam’s imagination is running away with itself.

He’s looked at other venues, and his fancy has included space in the soon-to-decant M&S.

But the bank is the first potentially available venue he sees having the “wow factor”.

RBS on Union Street is to close, the bank's bosses have announced. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Less than 500 ft from RBS’ front door, Scotland’s oldest independent whisky bottler Wm Cadenhead Ltd set up shop at 47 Netherkirkgate.

Just round the corner, a black heritage plaque is a reminder of the Chivas Brothers’ Emporium at 13 King Street.

Down the hill towards the harbour, a trio of tea blending brothers, the Grahams, started Black Bottle Whisky and traded out of Regent Street and Market Street.

Watson’s Rum too began in Aberdeen, while Royal Lochnagar distillery founder John Begg operated his Wholesale, Porter, Ale and Spirit Dealers in Correction Wynd.

Adam also thinks there’s a story to tell of the 38 female brewers who plied their trade on the Green in the early 16th century.

Aberdeen drinks museum could take visitors on journey from early 1500s to modern day

His House of Botanicals was among the first of the new wave of drink production in the north-east.

Alongside craft beermakers Brewdog, in the late 00s they set a path many other modern producers would soon follow.

The House of Botanicals was among the first of the modern drinks producers in Aberdeen. Image: Adam Elan-Elmegirab/The House of Botanicals
And Adam doesn’t want the museum to only showcase the past.

Although he thinks it should tie in with the Maritime Museum, he wants the new names on the scene like Fierce Beer and Six Degrees North to be celebrated too.

From RBS, it could all tie in with Aberdeen’s future too. The £40m market, directly across Union Street, is hoped to be built by summer 2026.

And while it’s Adam’s concept – and he’s keen to stress it’s an early, raw idea whose feasibility is yet to be probed – he would want the city to run it and to invest the profits for the common weal.

The details are yet to be ironed out, with help being sought from Aberdeen City Council, Our Union Street, the Chamber of Commerce and others.

Answers awaited on RBS’ Aberdeen premises

But the distiller is certain of one thing.

A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Adam tells us: “Seeing the RBS space, it just feels like the one that makes sense.

“I can’t sleep for thinking about it.

“It’s that hub in the city centre I am looking for, connected to the harbour and across from the new market.

“I shared this idea to get it and what the House of Botanticals is doing on the map, but it is only a concept just now.”

Those answers will likely have to wait, as the bank’s staff await news on their jobs and potential redundancy.

Despite this, online supporters seem willing to put their money behind the drinks museum and have suggested crowdfunding.

Aberdeen whisky museum: A Chivas Regal room, Black Bottle boutique or Watson’s Rum wing in the Union Street RBS?

Many of the worldwide brands above still trade on their Aberdeen heritage but have little current day presence.

This plaque at 9-11 King Street one of the only traces of the Chivas Brothers' decades of trade in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Chivas Regal’s 13-year-old is aged that extra year on the more traditional 12 as a nod to the brothers’ King Street address, for example.

And so Adam is keen to see if those global names would contribute too.

Looking at the success of Kilmarnock-rooted Johnnie Walker’s tourist attraction in Edinburgh, a celebration of more locally relevant names could put the Granite City on the map, he claims.

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience in Edinburgh has shown tourists could have a healthy thirst for an Aberdeen drinks museum. Image: Diageo
“People already travel to our city from all over the world to visit Speyside and Highland distilleries, and this would attract them to look at Aberdeen too.

“If we got the record of the earliest production of whisky from the Burgh Records archives, people would fly from all over to see that along. It should be on display.”

The House of Botanicals is already fundraising for its distillery at the Arches in Palmerston Road, which Adam is urging backers to look at as “family-owned independent businesses need support more than ever”.

“We’ve rightly got a lot to be aggrieved about, but we’ve also got a lot to champion and celebrate in our little corner of the world,” he wrote on Facebook as he tried to keep ahead of the runaway, pinging notifications.

With the hundreds of interactions as a weighty backing for talks with potential backers, Adam intends to soon launch a survey to properly gauge the feasibility of the idea.

