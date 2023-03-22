Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

By Louise Glen
March 22, 2023, 3:11 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 4:51 pm
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
A north-east medical practice has been told to apologise after it failed to identify a serious bacterial pneumonia – instead diagnosing Covid.

During a telephone appointment with a patient, who was coughing up blood, the medic asked the person to isolate, rather than go to hospital.

That was in spite of the medical practice being told how seriously ill the person was.

The patient was not offered a face-to-face appointment, and some weeks later they were admitted to hospital.

In a report, the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) said the GP practice – that has not been named in the report – had taken steps to put right its mistake.

But the medical practice had failed to note that coughing up blood was not a known symptom of Covid.

A spokeswoman for the ombudsman said it had told the NHS Grampian area medical practice to apologise for not offering a face-to-face appointment, especially when the patient was coughing up blood.

Practice did not offer face-to-face appointment

An SPSO spokeswoman said: “C complained on behalf of their partner (A). A had a telephone consultation with the practice and reported haemoptysis (coughing up blood) and a fever.

“A also reported that they had taken a lateral flow test for Covid-19 which was negative. A did not take a PCR test for Covid-19 prior to contacting the practice.

“The practice considered it was likely that A had Covid-19 and advised that they self-isolate for 10 days after symptoms started.

The patient was eventually admitted to hospital with pneumonia. Image: PA

“A’s condition deteriorated and several weeks later they were admitted to hospital and diagnosed with bacterial pneumonia.

“C complained that the practice did not offer A a face to face appointment and subsequently failed to correctly diagnose their condition of bacterial pneumonia, instead focussing on Covid-19 as being the cause of A’s illness.”

Practice accepts case merited ‘further clinical consideration’

In response to the complaint, the medical practice considered it had been following the guidelines in place at the time and that it had correctly signposted A to the Covid-19 Hub for further assessment.

In January 2022, The Press and Journal reported concerns about the lack of face-to-face appointments, and the consequences of misdiagnosis.

The SPSO report continues: “We took independent advice from a GP. We found that there was no evidence in the clinical record that A had been signposted to the Covid-19 Hub and that haemoptysis was never listed as one of the common symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

“We found there was a failure to offer A a face-to-face appointment, particularly given they had reported haemoptysis.”

“We welcomed that during our investigation the practice reflected further and accepted that A’s complaint of haemoptysis merited further clinical consideration and assessment.”

