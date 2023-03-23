Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of an Aberdeen bar has been saved – just two months after landlords walked out.

Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don is to reopen under new management, complete with a new cocktail bar and restaurant.

Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the farmhouse pub on Jesmond Square and operate alongside the Mains Of Scotstown new sports bar and beer garden.

The announcement, made on Meraki’s Instagram page, comes just two months after landlords Craig Jackson, 51, and his husband Steven Goldie, 24, handed back the keys over bullying claims.

The couple relocated to the Granite City last October to run both Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs and restaurants.

However, after just three months at the helm and a £40,000 investment, the pair walked out after a social media campaign was set up to bully them.

Preparations are now under way to give the premises a new lease of life.

Opening of new cocktail bar and restaurant coming soon

Posting on social media, Meraki wrote: “Coming soon to Mains Of Scotstown, a brand new cocktail bar and restaurant, offering you the finest gourmet food all with a unique experience and atmosphere.

“Mains Of Scotstown sports bar will opening too.

“We cannot wait to see you when we open.”

Earlier this month, the Aberdeen bar was waterlogged due to burst pipes.

Footage shared with The Press and Journal showcased the scale of the damage as water poured down from the ceiling.

A spokeswoman for owners Punch Pubs & Co confirmed that works were under way to repair the damage.