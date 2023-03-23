Highland Council invests more than £5.3 million in Citizens Advice services

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highlanders facing adversity will continue to have access to support and advice thanks to a £5 million investment.

Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in Citizens Advice provisions across the region.

Citizens Advice provides people from all walks of life with the knowledge and confidence they need to move forward.

Providing support provisions is a legal requirement of the local authority and plays a crucial part in achieving both national and local outcomes in respect of welfare, poverty and equality.

To help find the right candidate to provide such services, Highland Council placed a contract on the public contract website out for tender, receiving applications from two interested candidates.

Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year.

The branch will work in partnership with Citizen’s Advice Bureau’s across Highland to deliver and streamline services.

Inverness, Badenoch and Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau, located on Union Street at the heart of the city centre, is a local, independent charity providing free, impartial advice to help local residents tackle problems head-on.