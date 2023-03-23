Highland Council invests more than £5.3 million in Citizens Advice services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council invests more than £5.3 million in Citizens Advice services

Providing support provisions is a legal requirement of the local authority.

By Michelle Henderson
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.

Highlanders facing adversity will continue to have access to support and advice thanks to a £5 million investment.

Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in Citizens Advice provisions across the region.

Citizens Advice provides people from all walks of life with the knowledge and confidence they need to move forward.

Providing support provisions is a legal requirement of the local authority and plays a crucial part in achieving both national and local outcomes in respect of welfare, poverty and equality.

Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

To help find the right candidate to provide such services, Highland Council placed a contract on the public contract website out for tender, receiving applications from two interested candidates.

Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year.

The branch will work in partnership with Citizen’s Advice Bureau’s across Highland to deliver and streamline services.

Inverness, Badenoch and Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau, located on Union Street at the heart of the city centre, is a local, independent charity providing free, impartial advice to help local residents tackle problems head-on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
It's an 'aye' all round: Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community funding
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year
Northern Lights
Get your cameras ready! Northern Lights to light up skies above Highlands and Islands…
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Couple start their next chapter with a new home and an engagement
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Highland Council will not object to 'necessary evil' Skye overhead power line
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Inverness Badenoch & Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau was awarded the contract for the upcoming financial year. Image: PA.
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages

Editor's Picks

Most Commented