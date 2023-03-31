Delays expected as roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven to begin next month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delays are expected as a £1.2 million road resurfacing project on the A90 southbound carriageway near Stonehaven is to start next month.

Resurfacing will be carried out by Amey on more than 1.4 miles of the A90 to the south of the Aberdeenshire town between Tuesday, April 11 and Sunday, April 23, with lane closures and contraflows being put in place.

The work, which will be carried out in two phases back-to-back, is expected to benefit more than 13,000 vehicles who use the route each day.

Traffic controls will be in place that will allow southbound traffic to remain on the A90 without the need to divert through the centre of Stonehaven.

The first phase will involve resurfacing 0.7 miles of the southbound A90 carriageway between the Fetteresso railway bridge and the A92 off-slip.

After that is complete, the second phase will resurface a further 0.7 miles to the south of Glasslaw Farm.

Minimise disruption

The two schemes are being carried out back-to-back in order to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and commuters.

During the resurfacing there will be full northbound access to the A90 from the A92, while the A90 northbound junction for Spurryhillock/Auchenblae will also remain open.

The southbound junction will be closed and traffic for Stonehaven from the north should take the B979 to enter the town, while traffic for the A92 to Montrose will continue through the contraflow and will not be required to go through the town.

Traffic build up during last roadworks

Commuters will be hoping that the roadworks do not cause delays like they did during works that took place between February 27 until March 5.

Lane were closed and a contraflow system was in operation during the near mile £800,000 worth of resurfacing works by Amey.

Hour-long delays were reported in Stonehaven because of the works, as A92 Montrose traffic from the south was diverted through the town.