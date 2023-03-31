Delays expected as roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven to begin next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Delays expected as roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven to begin next month

They will last for 12 days.

By Chris Cromar
Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Delays are expected as a £1.2 million road resurfacing project on the A90 southbound carriageway near Stonehaven is to start next month.

Resurfacing will be carried out by Amey on more than 1.4 miles of the A90 to the south of the Aberdeenshire town between Tuesday, April 11 and Sunday, April 23, with lane closures and contraflows being put in place.

The work, which will be carried out in two phases back-to-back, is expected to benefit more than 13,000 vehicles who use the route each day.

The roadworks will take place on the A90, just south of Stonehaven. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Traffic controls will be in place that will allow southbound traffic to remain on the A90 without the need to divert through the centre of Stonehaven.

The first phase will involve resurfacing 0.7 miles of the southbound A90 carriageway between the Fetteresso railway bridge and the A92 off-slip.

After that is complete, the second phase will resurface a further 0.7 miles to the south of Glasslaw Farm.

Minimise disruption

The two schemes are being carried out back-to-back in order to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and commuters.

During the resurfacing there will be full northbound access to the A90 from the A92, while the A90 northbound junction for Spurryhillock/Auchenblae will also remain open.

The southbound junction will be closed and traffic for Stonehaven from the north should take the B979 to enter the town, while traffic for the A92 to Montrose will continue through the contraflow and will not be required to go through the town.

Traffic build up during last roadworks

Commuters will be hoping that the roadworks do not cause delays like they did during works that took place between February 27 until March 5.

Roadworks in February and March caused major tailbacks through Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Lane were closed and a contraflow system was in operation during the near mile £800,000 worth of resurfacing works by Amey.

Hour-long delays were reported in Stonehaven because of the works, as A92 Montrose traffic from the south was diverted through the town.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
Michael and Michelle Will couldn't wait to see Tetris on the big screen in Peterhead.
'This is bucket list stuff': Fraserburgh film fan sees himself on the big screen…
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…
Warren Young outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Man handed hefty fine after 'provoked' 14-punch attack on pub-goer
CR0041855 Garrett Stell. Aberdeen. Brimmond School is one of the Pounds for Primaries winners. Image shows school pupils Amya Shonge, Jessica Gordon, Aiden Greig, Max Carle and Archie Scott with the £2000 cheque. Thursday 30th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Pounds for Primaries: Watch as this year's winners take home big prizes
Aberdeen City Council has cut the assisted bus services from Torry and Cove to Lochside Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Outraged Torry parents say Aberdeen City Council is putting 'all kids in danger' after…
Aberdeenshire Council have unveiled the new designs for Anna Ritchie School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council launch public consultation on £71m Peterhead community campus
The A920 Oldemldrum to Colpy road is closed. Image: DC Thomson
A920 Oldmeldrum to Colpy road reopened after two-vehicle crash
Sarah Wang with her daughter Luna at Ferryhill Library's farewell event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
'We're still fighting the fight, we're not going to go away': Anger, sadness and…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Inverness Sheriff Court
Chef who was 'unsteady' near his van failed to provide samples to police
Child playing in trees at outdoor nursery in the Highlands
New NatureScot report says school children need to be more connected to nature
Alex Iacovitti is after a shock for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ready for test against Premiership top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi

Editor's Picks

Most Commented