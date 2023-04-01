Motorist taken to hospital and reported for road traffic offences following Oldmeldrum crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services took a motorist to hospital before being reported for road traffic offences following a crash on A920 at Oldmeldrum.

The incident involving two cars happened just before 3.30pm yesterday near to the Colpy roundabout in Oldmeldrum.

Police have confirmed a 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the crash.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A920, at Whitefield, Old Meldrum, around 3.30pm on Friday, March 31.

“Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution. The road was cleared by around 7pm.”

He added that the 60-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with “road traffic offences” and inquiries remain “ongoing.”