Highlands & Islands Highland cow is guest of honour at couple’s castle wedding As well as something old and something new, this bride wanted something "moo." By Rita Campbell April 1 2023, 4.47pm Share Highland cow is guest of honour at couple’s castle wedding Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5571103/highland-cow-is-guest-of-honour-at-couples-castle-wedding/ Copy Link 0 comments Amber and David Bragg with a very special heifer on their special day. Image by Debbie Thornton Photography. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands 'He’s having fun': Hebridean Baker makes it to The Wall Street Journal Man taken to hospital as A82 remains closed at Kingshouse in Glencoe Inverness surgeon at forefront of supporting medics in Malawi How drones went from Christmas toys to business tools Careless driver swerved over A9 and mounted grass verge Married couple from Fife named as victims of A85 crash 'Islanders are furious': Transport Minister hears concerns over withdrawal of Lochboisdale ferry Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend Dingwall man rescued after getting stuck up to his knees in mud Man, 56, arrested and released after red kite shot on Highland estate Most Read 1 Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun 2 Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant 3 ‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s… 4 A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news… 7 5 Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans 6 Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him More from Press and Journal Bob McIntosh: Memories do fade so always write it down Caithness Young Farmers prepare for overwintering Ploughing marathon raises funds for champion's trip to Latvia Wartime letter tells of government's food plea Shear energy and expertise for young contractor Caledonian Marts smashes OTM record Sheep producers finally see a lift in trade Farmers encouraged to check insurance during spring season Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing… 'A game to forget but potentially massive for our season' - Dons fans thrilled… Editor's Picks ‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s five-hour wait with paramedics Aberdeen incinerator contractors defend Fife move for ash disposal Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him Drink-driving receptionist crashed after half a bottle of wine Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun Most Commented 1 Elgin City 0-3 Stirling Albion: Borough Briggs men drop to ninth following home defeat 2 Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees 3 Jamie Gillies: Ending drug deaths in Scotland must be Humza Yousaf's priority 4 A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news hotel is to be used for refugees 5 SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role 6 A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised 7 Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf 8 Outraged Torry parents say Aberdeen City Council is putting 'all kids in danger' after cutting school buses 9 'We are still making noise': Campaigners silenced at meeting won't stay quiet as we name councillors who gagged them 10 Aberdeen library campaigners angry at lack of action from Humza Yousaf over closures