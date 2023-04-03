Charity lodges plans for new bike track in Alford’s Haughton Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Alford charity’s bid for a bike track in Haughton Park has taken a step forward as plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council.

The Friends of Haughton Park was set up in 2017 after a number of users were concerned that the beloved park was looking “sad and neglected”.

Group members reached out to the community and the council’s landscape services team with an aim to bring life back to the area.

They first came up with the idea to install a bike track to Haughton Park back in 2019.

Councillors approved the charity’s asset transfer for the park ground back in December.

They will lease the bike track site from the local authority for the next 25 years.

What will the new Alford bike track look like?

If approved, Haughton Park would have two pump tracks – one for beginners and another for more advanced users.

Pump tracks are specifically designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards and rollerblades.

They feature rolling shapes and banked corners that encourage users to practice and progress in their hobbies.

An all-ability trail will also be included that is suitable for everyone from those taking a stroll, to families with pushchairs and wheelchair users.

Play equipment already in the park will not be affected by the new facility.

Bike track could bring a welcome boost to Alford

It is hoped the “safe, fun and challenging” space will encourage locals to enjoy wheeled sports without having to travel to other areas.

The bike track could also inspire people of all ages and abilities to get active, campaigners say.

Meanwhile, the development could create more opportunities for coaching sessions.

And local businesses could be given a welcome economic boost as visitors head to the village to use the park.

When restoration work on the Alford Valley Community Railway is complete, visitors will be able to take the train to the park too.

Hopes bike park could produce future competitive athletes

The Friends of Haughton Park believe the facility will bring multiple benefits to residents in the area.

They explained: “This will encourage visitors of all ages and abilities to cycle in our accessible, inclusive and inspiring facility while getting active and improving their health and wellbeing.”

It is hoped the bike track will be open in time for the UCI Cycling World Championships, being held in Glasgow later this year.

And the charity thinks the “top-class” facility will help encourage people to take up cycling as a hobby and produce future competitive athletes.

They added: “Having a local, high-quality facility will help encourage those wishing to take up the sport after watching the competition, and could help foster future champions.”

You can view the proposal here.