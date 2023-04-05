‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’ keep residents awake at night

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory residents have raised concerns about late-night anti-social driving from “cruisers” in their town keeping them awake at night.

Councillor Ann Ross, who represents the Banchory and Mid-Deeside ward, has shared her own anger around the issue and said a number of constituents have been in touch with her about their worries.

“Residents have had enough and something needs to be done,” she said.

“It is anti-social and it is disturbing local residents who are losing sleep. It has caused damage to the council car park and they’ve left a lot of litter behind as well.

“It’s totally unacceptable. This sort of behaviour and disregard for the community will not be tolerated.”

The councillor said she has been told about a number of “cruisers” driving through Banchory and the surrounding area late at night creating noise when cars backfire with loud exhausts.

A number of drivers have been “frequently” congregating at the council-run Bellfield car park in Banchory which has caused “serious” damage to the road surface.

She added several people complained following a gathering at the weekend where drivers were performing doughnuts, which has left marks on the tarmac.

The car park is overlooked by a care home and a number of young families also live nearby.

Report anti-social behaviour

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about so-called “boy racers” in the town with Mrs Ross describing the issue as “cyclical”.

Now, she is urging her constituents to report any incidents they witness in an effort to crack down on the anti-social behaviour.

Banchory residents are advised to note down any details of the cars they see and report them to the police via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

She added: “There’s a difference between people meeting up and those who are doing so and causing damage.

“This behaviour is not acceptable anywhere”.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of some motorists driving in anti-social manner within our Bellfield car park in Banchory and we will be working alongside police to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.”