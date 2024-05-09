Man, 40, dies in hospital following crash on A947 south of Newmachar

A 40-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash on the A947 south of Newmachar.

The two-car crash, involving a white Citroen DS3 and a blue Seat Leon, took place between Newmachar and Dyce at about 8am.

Police, the fire service and paramedics all attended the scene.

The male driver of the Citroen was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died.

The driver of the Seat was also taken to hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

A full crash investigation has been carried out at the scene with the road closed to traffic for more more than seven hours.

It has since reopened.

Investigation into A947 crash near Newmachar

Police are now appealing to the public for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died, as well as all those involved in this incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 0650 of Thursday, May 9.”

The fire service dispatched two appliances to the scene just after 8am.

Crews from Dyce and North Anderson Drive worked to make the area safe.