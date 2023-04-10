Model looks back on 50-year-long cancer journey as she prepares for the Courage on the Catwalk runway

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Irene Cosgrove was first diagnosed with cancer 50 years ago, the treatment looked a little different.

After giving birth to her daughter Fiona, she was diagnosed with a rare type of womb cancer called choriocarcinoma.

But at that time, in 1973, there was no treatment available in Scotland, so she was flown to Charing Cross Hospital in London.

It was there she underwent pioneering new treatment called chemotherapy that lasted four months.

While she was there she had to leave her two-month-old baby Fiona in the care of her grandparents.

On a hospital ward for four months

During her time in London, the staff in the ward wore plastic gowns to prevent infection.

She said: “I was in that sterile ward for four months.

“We couldn’t get out at all and we were allowed no windows open and no fresh air.

“There was no internet then, no Facebook, no Messenger, no WhatsApp. It seems like a lifetime ago now, but I made it.”

‘Fiona looked exactly the same’

Four months later, when she was eventually cancer-free Mrs Cosgrove was reunited with her daughter Fiona.

Despite the long wait, Mrs Cosgrove quickly settled back into being a mother.

“When I saw her it didn’t take me any time at all to know she was mine”, she said.

“She looked exactly the same. I left her a skinny wee thing and she came back a chubby wee thing – like she had been blown up with a pump.

“It was wonderful.”

Fiona, now Mrs Mair is 50 and married with two children at university, and runs the Elegant Pitches marquee business.

Her other daughter Susan McTaggart is a married teacher with two sons also at university.

Mrs Cosgrove’s husband Jim, a retired GP, who was her “absolute rock” when her cancer returned.

Cancer returned 50 years later

In 2019, after just celebrating her golden wedding anniversary, she was diagnosed with lymphoma.

She underwent chemotherapy as a day patient, Something she describes as less gruelling than the first time. She just needed to attend at the ARI for two days every four weeks over six months.

It was successful and she is now in remission and is “feeling fine”.

While undergoing her treatment she said the Friends of Anchor staff were a “great deal of comfort” as they handed out “manicures and tasty titbits”.

“They were wonderful. They are absolutely marvellous”, she said.

Now Mrs Cosgrove is looking forward to hitting the runway.

Her family will all be there to cheer her on.

“They sometimes call me Kate Moss now”, the 4ft 8″ grandma said.

“I will do my best to channel her on the night.”

To donate to Mrs Cosgrove’s fundraising page, visit here.

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.