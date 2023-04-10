Shinty: Skye claim first league win; Newtonmore held by Lovat

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod was pleased to pick up his side’s first Mowi Premiership win of the season.

Jordan Murchison scored the only goal of the game in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Glasgow Mid Argyll, who have lost all four of their opening games.

MacLeod said: “I’m delighted to get a win.

“It is our first Premiership win.

“It was a bit ugly at times. It was two very good defences.

“In the second half it always looked like one goal would clinch it.

“Luckily it came for us.

“I’m happy with our fitness. There is still a bit of pre-season rust but now we will get a run of games.

“Hopefully we can pick up some more results as the season goes on.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll manager Alan MacRae said: “I’m a bit gutted as it was a close game.

“We lost a goal but at 1-0 it was a very tight game.

“We should be hitting the target and looking to score goals too.

“We just didn’t get there today which was disappointing.”

Share of the spoils for More

Newonmore are top of the Premiership but had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Lovat with Iain Robinson cancelling out Marc MacLachlan’s opener.

Kevin Bartlett grabbed a hat-trick as second-place Caberfeidh ran out 4-1 winners at Beauly. Robbie Brindle had equalised for the hosts before Bartlett completed his treble and Craig Morrison added a fourth late on to take his tally for the season to nine goals.

Kingussie sit fourth as they picked up their second win of the season with a 4-2 success against Kinlochshiel. David Falconer put Shiel in front in the fourth minute but Roddy Young restored parity only six minutes later.

James Falconer gave Kings the lead before Keith McRae levelled for the visitors but second half strikes from Falconer and Savio Genini gave the home side victory.

A perfect 10 for Kilmallie

Leaders Kilmallie were the big winners of the day in the Mowi National Division after cruising to a 10-1 victory at Oban Celtic. Michael Roger scored five and Innes Blackhall hit four with the league’s top scorer Lewis Birrell also on target for the visitors. Ewen Campbell scored Oban Celtic’s consolation.

Inverary sit in second spot after Allan MacDonald and Ross MacMillan netted in their 2-0 win at Col Glen.

Ben Delaney hit a hat-trick for Lochaber but could not prevent them falling to a 4-3 defeat at Glenurquhart. John Barr, Chris Mack (2) and David MacLennan were on the scoresheet for Glen.

Graham Campbell scored five as Fort William defeated Strathglass 7-2 for their first league win of the new campaign. Jack Fraser and Victor Smith also netted with Penri Jones and Darren Reid replying for The Strath.

Kilmory eased to a 7-0 win in the first round of the Single Team Cup thanks to goals from Alex Cunningham (2), Bruce Johnstone (2), Euan Gilmour (2) and Sandy Leiper.

In North Division 1, Newtonmore were 8-0 winners against Lovat, Beauly edged Inverness 3-2 and Kinlochshiel defeated Kingussie 3-1. Fort William drew 3-3 with Skye while leaders Glengarry were held to a 2-2 draw by Glenurquhart.

Away teams were on top in South Division 1. Ballachulish – who were on the brink of sitting out the season due to a lack of players – won 7-4 at Ardnamurchan. Bute were 4-1 victors at Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll won 2-1 at Lochside Rovers.