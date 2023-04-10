Shinty: Skye claim first league win; Newtonmore held by Lovat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Skye claim first league win; Newtonmore held by Lovat

Jordan Murchison scored the only goal as Skye defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll.

By Danny Law
Newtonmore's Steven Macdonald takes charge against Lewis Tawse and Callum Cruden (both Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Skye manager Kenny MacLeod was pleased to pick up his side’s first Mowi Premiership win of the season.

Jordan Murchison scored the only goal of the game in a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Glasgow Mid Argyll, who have lost all four of their opening games.

MacLeod said: “I’m delighted to get a win.

“It is our first Premiership win.

“It was a bit ugly at times. It was two very good defences.

“In the second half it always looked like one goal would clinch it.

“Luckily it came for us.

“I’m happy with our fitness. There is still a bit of pre-season rust but now we will get a run of games.

“Hopefully we can pick up some more results as the season goes on.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll manager Alan MacRae said: “I’m a bit gutted as it was a close game.

“We lost a goal but at 1-0 it was a very tight game.

“We should be hitting the target and looking to score goals too.

“We just didn’t get there today which was disappointing.”

Share of the spoils for More

Newonmore are top of the Premiership but had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Lovat with Iain Robinson cancelling out Marc MacLachlan’s opener.

Kevin Bartlett grabbed a hat-trick as second-place Caberfeidh ran out 4-1 winners at Beauly. Robbie Brindle had equalised for the hosts before Bartlett completed his treble and Craig Morrison added a fourth late on to take his tally for the season to nine goals.

Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson celebrates the equaliser. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kingussie sit fourth as they picked up their second win of the season with a 4-2 success against Kinlochshiel. David Falconer put Shiel in front in the fourth minute but Roddy Young restored parity only six minutes later.

James Falconer gave Kings the lead before Keith McRae levelled for the visitors but second half strikes from Falconer and Savio Genini gave the home side victory.

A perfect 10 for Kilmallie

Leaders Kilmallie were the big winners of the day in the Mowi National Division after cruising to a 10-1 victory at Oban Celtic. Michael Roger scored five and Innes Blackhall hit four with the league’s top scorer Lewis Birrell also on target for the visitors. Ewen Campbell scored Oban Celtic’s consolation.

Inverary sit in second spot after Allan MacDonald and Ross MacMillan netted in their 2-0 win at Col Glen.

Ben Delaney hit a hat-trick for Lochaber but could not prevent them falling to a 4-3 defeat at Glenurquhart. John Barr, Chris Mack (2) and David MacLennan were on the scoresheet for Glen.

Graham Campbell scored five as Fort William defeated Strathglass 7-2 for their first league win of the new campaign. Jack Fraser and Victor Smith also netted with Penri Jones and Darren Reid replying for The Strath.

Kilmory eased to a 7-0 win in the first round of the Single Team Cup thanks to goals from Alex Cunningham (2), Bruce Johnstone (2), Euan Gilmour (2) and Sandy Leiper.

In North Division 1, Newtonmore were 8-0 winners against Lovat, Beauly edged Inverness 3-2 and Kinlochshiel defeated Kingussie 3-1. Fort William drew 3-3 with Skye while leaders Glengarry were held to a 2-2 draw by Glenurquhart.

Away teams were on top in South Division 1. Ballachulish – who were on the brink of sitting out the season due to a lack of players – won 7-4 at Ardnamurchan. Bute were 4-1 victors at Kyles Athletic and Glasgow Mid Argyll won 2-1 at Lochside Rovers.

SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Strachur-Dunoon’s Roddy Cairns

Strachur-Dunoon's Roddy Cairns, right, in action against Kyles Athletic.
Skye will visit Aberdour this weekend.
Newtonmore's Iain Robinson celebrates his hat-trick to against Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan celebrates the first goal against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Image: Neil Paterson.
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
Freya and Fraser of Lochaber School made the draw for the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup 2023. Image: Camanachd Association
Roddy Young (Kingussie) with Blair Morrison (Caberfeidh). Image: Neil Paterson.
