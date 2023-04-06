Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police were called to a two-car crash on the Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen.

Officers received reports of the accident at about 6.40pm on the roundabout connecting Back Hilton Road, Cairncry Road, Hilton Drive, Hilton Street, Rosehill Drive and Westburn Drive.

The accident happened on Hilton Drive, and the road was partially blocked while recovery was arranged.

The AA website showed traffic built up around the roundabout near Webster’s Pharmacy.

Police reopened the road at 10.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.40pm on Thursday, April 6, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash near the Six Roads roundabout, Aberdeen.

“The drivers exchanged details and arrangements were made for the vehicles to be recovered.”