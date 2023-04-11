Missing Renfrewshire teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police believe a missing teenager from Renfrewshire may have travelled north to Aberdeen.

Jayden Wallace, 16, was first reported missing from home a week ago on Tuesday, April 4.

Following initial inquiries, officers believe he may now be in the Aberdeen area and are appealing to the public for any information to help trace him.

He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with short hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black EA7 Armani tracksuit, a brown and red check Burberry baseball cap and black and red Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1210 from April 8.