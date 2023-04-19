Aberdeen City Council called £230,000 London-based dispute experts to defend incinerator compensation claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen City Council called £230,000 London-based dispute experts to defend incinerator compensation claims

Firms were wanting extra time and money due to delays and additional costs brought on by the Covid pandemic.

By David Mackay
The incinerator was first fired up in February ahead of it being fully operational. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The incinerator was first fired up in February ahead of it being fully operational. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has spent more than £230,000 on consultants to defend compensation claims from contractors working on the new incinerator in East Tullos.

The £150 million Ness Energy from Waste plant was fired up for the first time in February and is due to be fully operational later this year – delayed from the initial August 2022 completion date.

Positive Covid tests among the workforce of main contractor Acciona and its subcontractors have been blamed as one of the reasons for the delay.

Now it has emerged Aberdeen City Council hired “dispute experts” GPW UK on a one-year contract totalling £234,000 to defend compensation claims from the firms to keep the matter from progressing further.

Once fully operational, the incinerator will generate power from heat and electricity from about 150,000 tonnes of rubbish collected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray every year.

What were incinerator contractors wanting compensation for?

Reports to Aberdeen City Council have outlined the contractors want compensation for extra costs and delays that arose during the Covid pandemic.

These include the effect of restrictions on staff movements and working arrangement, impacts on the supply chain with delays to the delivery of materials to the site and issues with the recruitment of suitably-trained staff.

Construction of the incinerator was delayed due to the Covid pandemic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Delays and extra costs to construction projects during the Covid pandemic were common across the industry due to site shutdowns, reduced workforces and supply problems.

In early 2021, Moray Council warned it was facing a “substantial” compensation claim due to delays building the new Lossiemouth High School.

Consultants called with ‘extreme urgency’

Notices published by Aberdeen City Council say GPW UK was hired without a prior call for competition due to the “extreme urgency” of the situation.

The local authority warned the consultants were needed to prevent to dispute going to adjudication.

A spokeswoman added: “These contracts were awarded directly using the procedure for award of a contract without prior publication of a call for competition, which is used when unexpected issues arise that need immediate supplier support.”

A report for the council’s finance and resources committee in February said the claims brought so far have been “successfully defended”.

Meanwhile, further talks have been opened in the meantime to resolve the matter without further the need for further arbitration.

In the meantime, some incinerator compensation claims are continuing to be met by Aberdeen City Council but officers say these ones can be accommodated within the existing project budget.

Aberdeen incinerator contractors defend Fife move for ash disposal

