British legends Madness to return to P&J Live for C’est La Vie 2023 tour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

British legends Madness have announced they will return to P&J Live for their C’est La Vie 2023 tour.

The UK_wide tour will kick off at The P&J Live in Aberdeen on November 30 and then will hit all the major cities including Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, London and more across 13 dates.

It will finish with a huge show in Birmingham on December 16.

Known for their raucous live sets, C’est La Vie will be teeming with hits from the nutty boy’s unrivalled back catalogue along with some songs from the new album.

Madness came to P&J live in December 2021 as part of their The Ladykillers Tour.

Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the entirety of the tour.

A tour ‘not to miss out on’

Madness said: “What-a-tour this promises to be. We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November.”

Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top 10 singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello.

They have performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC’s Live New Year’s Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018.

Louise Stewart, interim managing director at P&J Live said: “We are thrilled to welcome British music legends, Madness, back to P&J Live for the first date of their 2024 UK tour.

“As one of the country’s most loved bands, their unrivalled sound will sure turn the venue into a House of Fun… this will be one popular show not to miss out on.”

Three mobile customers can get their hands on presale tickets on April 26 and tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, April 28, on ticketmaster.