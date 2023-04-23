Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County

Defender calls on immediate response following heaviest defeat of the season.

By Paul Third
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock

Ross County defender Keith Watson insists Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Hearts must serve as a wake-up call for the club.

The Staggies suffered their heaviest loss of the season at Tynecastle and the club is now four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership after rivals Kilmarnock and Dundee United both won their respective matches.

With five games left to save themselves Watson knows he and his team-mates must bounce back immediately.

He said: “We have got to use this as a wake-up call.

“We can’t dwell on it too much. It has not been like us. We have been happy with the way we have been playing. Even when we go 1-0 down we have always got a chance of getting back into it because we have been solid.

“But on Saturday we were all over the place, chasing shadows. The boys know it is not good enough. We know ourselves.

“It is all about regrouping, sticking together and start off our last five games with a win.”

Senior players need to lead the way

Watson has been involved in relegation dogfights before and he believes it is incumbent the senior players in the County squad rally their younger team-mates for the post-split fixtures.

He said: “I have been down at this end of the table before with Ross County. It just takes a team to fight for everything, stick together.

“We will need the full squad to get out of this situation. It is going to be difficult, but I believe in the group and I believe in the squad. Everybody needs to be at it.

“We have got good experienced players in the team who have been there and done it before.

“It is up to us to get the rest of them through it as well, pick everyone up.

“The hunger is 100 per cent there. I see it every day in training, I have seen it for the majority of the season.

“We are where we are, bottom of the league. As a group, it is only us who can change it.”

‘Five cup finals after the split’

County boss Malky Mackay believes Saturday’s performance was the second time this season his players have had a collective off-day, the first coming in a 5-0 home loss to Motherwell in October.

The reaction to the Steelmen defeat was strong and Watson knows his side has to respond again to their Tynecastle loss.

He said: “We know it was not good enough. We let down the fans who came down.

“But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We need to put it to bed because we have got five cup finals after the split.

“We need to get ourselves going and make sure we are ready to go for the last five games.

“We need to fight for each other. We know how difficult it is going to be. But it is about being consistent.

“The teams that are in the bottom half, Dundee United, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, we have a decent record against and have had positive results against.

“We use that to take confidence into those games. We know we can get out of the situation we are in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
'We were way off it': Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat at…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Hearts 6-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Yan Dhanda eager to return to Ross County's starting line-up ahead of trip to…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County boss Malky Mackay refusing to be fooled by Hearts' recent slump
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
'It doesn't look like a team that has chucked it' says Ross County boss…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Interest in Ross County teenager Dylan Smith comes as no surprise to Malky Mackay
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Malky Mackay thrilled with Ross County's blossoming midfield partnership between Victor Loturi and Nohan…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Malky Mackay reveals complications from broken nose forced Alex Iacovitti to miss Ross County's…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County fan view: Looks like another Staggies' great escape is required
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
'I have been punished for similar challenges' - Ross County's Jack Baldwin on Aberdeen…

Most Read

1
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…
Ross County defender Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock
Weekend court roll - a vicious rapper and a racist chip van owner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]