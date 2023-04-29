Aberdeen campaigners and workers come together to fight for ‘children’s future’ in May Day march

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners and workers have come together to fight for the futures of the children living in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) organised today’s May Day march and rally to mark International Workers’ Day – and to show solidarity with campaign groups.

This year’s event shines a light on the impact cuts to public services in the city will have on the community, especially children.

The sound of pipes, drums and chants calling for pools and libraries to be saved could be heard all along Union Street as the marchers made their way to the Castlegate.

From midday, dozens gathered around the Mercat Cross as representatives from different Aberdeen groups stood up to make their voices heard.

Speeches were met with loud applause and cheers from the crowd who waved flags and held up signs and banners to highlight their cause.

Although each group has their own fight, they said they all ultimately want to make the city a better place for their children and future generations.

Graeme Farquhar, the president of ATUC, welcomed everyone in attendance saying he is “firmly behind” every campaign fighting to save vital services over “vanity projects”.

He said: “We live in a city that likes feel-good stories – of people coming together to help members of their community that are in need.

“Aberdeen’s children and young people deserve the best possible education, so they can meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“Denying the young people of Aberdeen access to swimming pools and to computers does not improve educational opportunities.”

‘Simply unacceptable’

Representatives from two newly-formed campaign groups – Save Aberdeen Libraries and Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool – also addressed the crowd and urged them to not give up the fight.

Kirsty Fraser, who is leading the mission to keep the Bucksburn pool open, said: “Today, we marched in solidarity for something that’s so important to us all – services, not cuts, for our children’s future.

“Something the good folk of Aberdeen will not stand for, is the threat to our children’s future. It is simply unacceptable for the children of our city to be as disadvantaged as to be without access to swimming and reading.

“These things are not luxuries, they are vital public services that provide an expanse of multi-layered benefits to our community. After all we have been through, ripping these facilities away is unjust and wrong. Period.”

The mum-of -two added that she hopes her groups’ campaign will spread “inspiration and empowerment” to other communities, and act as a catalyst for greater change in Aberdeen.

“We as a society are on the cusp of tipping the scales of our future. What way it goes is up to us,” she added.

People are ‘fighting back’

Trade unions, community groups and families from all walks of life were encouraged to come along to the rally today to give a clear message to the local authority.

Campaigners fighting to re-open Insch Hospital and those from Friends of St Fittick’s Park were two of the other groups who spoke passionately to the crowd – even leading them in a short sing-along.

They were followed by the Aberdeen-based Living Rent group, as well as trade unions Unite and Unison who proudly waved their flags and marched alongside the city campaigners.

The crowd were read poems with the theme of hope before Kate Ramsden, from Unison, brought the speeches to a close.

“People are beginning to fight back,” she said. “It’s been so inspiring to hear about all the community campaigns going on in Aberdeen and the local area.

“People are saying ‘enough is enough’ and people are recognising the power of collective action – standing together for our rights and a decent life and a decent living.”