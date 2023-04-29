Aberdeen campaigners and workers come together to fight for ‘children’s future’ in May Day march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen campaigners and workers come together to fight for ‘children’s future’ in May Day march

Dozens turned out for the Aberdeen Trades Union Council event today.

By Ellie Milne
Campaign groups fighting to save libraries and swimming pools in Aberdeen joined the May Day workers' march on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Campaign groups fighting to save libraries and swimming pools in Aberdeen joined the May Day workers' march on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Campaigners and workers have come together to fight for the futures of the children living in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) organised today’s May Day march and rally to mark International Workers’ Day – and to show solidarity with campaign groups.

This year’s event shines a light on the impact cuts to public services in the city will have on the community, especially children.

The sound of pipes, drums and chants calling for pools and libraries to be saved could be heard all along Union Street as the marchers made their way to the Castlegate.

Pipers are pictured in front of an Aberdeen Trades Union Council banner during May Day march.
The May Day march started at Rubislaw Terrace this morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

From midday, dozens gathered around the Mercat Cross as representatives from different Aberdeen groups stood up to make their voices heard.

Speeches were met with loud applause and cheers from the crowd who waved flags and held up signs and banners to highlight their cause.

Although each group has their own fight, they said they all ultimately want to make the city a better place for their children and future generations.

Campaigners hold signs that say "Save our libraries" during a May Day march in Aberdeen.
The Save Aberdeen Libraries campaigners are not giving up their fight. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Graeme Farquhar, the president of ATUC, welcomed everyone in attendance saying he is “firmly behind” every campaign fighting to save vital services over “vanity projects”.

He said: “We live in a city that likes feel-good stories – of people coming together to help members of their community that are in need.

“Aberdeen’s children and young people deserve the best possible education, so they can meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“Denying the young people of Aberdeen access to swimming pools and to computers does not improve educational opportunities.”

‘Simply unacceptable’

A pipe band leads workers along Aberdeen's Union Street during march.
The marchers were led down Aberdeen’s Union Street by a pipe band. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Representatives from two newly-formed campaign groups – Save Aberdeen Libraries and Save Bucksburn Swimming Pool – also addressed the crowd and urged them to not give up the fight.

Kirsty Fraser, who is leading the mission to keep the Bucksburn pool open, said: “Today, we marched in solidarity for something that’s so important to us all – services, not cuts, for our children’s future.

“Something the good folk of Aberdeen will not stand for, is the threat to our children’s future. It is simply unacceptable for the children of our city to be as disadvantaged as to be without access to swimming and reading.

“These things are not luxuries, they are vital public services that provide an expanse of multi-layered benefits to our community. After all we have been through, ripping these facilities away is unjust and wrong. Period.”

Unison and Unite members march along Union Street holding banners.
Unison and Unite representatives turned out for the workers’ May Day march in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The mum-of -two added that she hopes her groups’ campaign will spread “inspiration and empowerment” to other communities, and act as a catalyst for greater change in Aberdeen.

“We as a society are on the cusp of tipping the scales of our future. What way it goes is up to us,” she added.

People are ‘fighting back’

Trade unions, community groups and families from all walks of life were encouraged to come along to the rally today to give a clear message to the local authority.

Campaigners fighting to re-open Insch Hospital and those from Friends of St Fittick’s Park were two of the other groups who spoke passionately to the crowd – even leading them in a short sing-along.

They were followed by the Aberdeen-based Living Rent group, as well as trade unions Unite and Unison who proudly waved their flags and marched alongside the city campaigners.

Campaigners hold a sign that says "Torry is not a disposable community".
Friends of St Fittick’s Park campaigners joined the workers’ march in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The crowd were read poems with the theme of hope before Kate Ramsden, from Unison, brought the speeches to a close.

“People are beginning to fight back,” she said. “It’s been so inspiring to hear about all the community campaigns going on in Aberdeen and the local area.

“People are saying ‘enough is enough’ and people are recognising the power of collective action – standing together for our rights and a decent life and a decent living.”

