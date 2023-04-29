Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will take belief into Scottish Cup final in pursuit of upset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will take belief into Scottish Cup final in pursuit of upset

Inverness will face either Celtic or Rangers at Hampden Park on June 3, following their convincing 3-0 win over Falkirk.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: PA
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: PA

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will not be there to make up the numbers when they return to Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup final in June.

Inverness coasted into the final, after overcoming League One side Falkirk with an emphatic 3-0 victory at the national stadium.

Caley Jags will face the winners of Sunday’s match between Celtic and Rangers in the final showpiece on June 3.

Although Inverness will be vast underdogs regardless of who they face, Dodds has vowed to send his team out full of belief they can spring an upset to lift the trophy for the second time.

Dodds said: “Since I have been in football as a player, coach and now a manager – I have never turned up to a game and thought ‘we can’t win this.’

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds celebrates following the 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

“That would be madness. Of course we are going to enjoy the day, of course it’s a big ask against one of the Old Firm.

“But we are hoping not to turn up and just take part in it and take our financial reward because we are in the final.

“I’ve got good players, and I think we saw that as the game went on. If we are right at it, we can give anybody a game – as we have proven against Livingston and Kilmarnock.”

Caley Jags were ruthless when chances came

Inverness raced into a two-goal lead at the halfway stage, courtesy of goals from Billy Mckay and Daniel MacKay.

Billy Mckay celebrates netting the opener against Falkirk. Image: PA

Striker Mckay netted his second goal early in the second period, to take his club goalscoring tally to 100 for the Highlanders.

Despite the two-goal cushion at half-time, Dodds says he had to demand a stronger second half performance against the League One Bairns.

He added: “When they are not playing well, they know they are not playing well. They get around one another.

“At half-time I asked them a question, did they think we had been at it? They said nowhere near it, so they knew themselves.

“I have to credit Falkirk who were really good in the first half. They caused us problems with their diamond, and we didn’t pass the ball as well as we could.

“We were ruthless. It was the only part of my pre-match plan that probably did go to plan when we got the two goals.

“We never created much, but the five or six times we passed the ball I thought we really looked like hurting them.

“I thought the boys were really good in the second half. I told them at half-time that we don’t lose the next goal. They were tremendous.”

Inverness rose to pressure of expectation

Reaching the final will bring huge monetary rewards for Caley Jags, who recently posted losses of £835,751 for the previous financial year.

Caley Thistle line-up for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk at Hampden Park. Image: SNS

Dodds was thrilled with the way his players rose to the pressure of being favourites against John McGlynn’s men.

Dodds added: “As a club it’s brilliant to be there for an occasion. We are not just going to turn up.

“Financially it’s massive. I think everybody looked at the figures when they came out.

“That brings its own pressure. It’s not my remit, but with no respect to them – they would have said the same about us – when you’ve got Falkirk in the semi-final with the chance to make £800,000 to £1 million plus, it puts extra pressure on you.

“It’s not just a great opportunity to get to a final, it’s against a team in a lower league and it brings some incredible financial rewards.

Inverness are aiming to secure a place in the promotion play-offs, following an excellent run of end-of-season form.

Having faced criticism from supporters earlier in the campaign, Dodds is pleased he has been able to reward the loyalty of the Inverness faithful.

He added: “I like adversity. I don’t know if people wrote us off but the fans were unhappy.

“It’s tough in the Championship with no finance and you build a squad to maybe have three or four major injuries.

“We already had two in Walsh and Sutherland and you can maybe afford one or two more.

“But we lost 10. You saw the team I put out against Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“I couldn’t afford to play any of my first team squad with 10 out.

“To try and get results is extremely difficult so I had to make the fans understand that.

Caley Thistle fans at Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk. Image: SNS

“They’ve stayed with us. We had 4,000 here and they were brilliant.

“People said there would be no atmosphere at Hampden but it was great.

“Hopefully we’ll bring 15,000 or 20,000 to the final.

“They’ve been rewarded for their loyalty and patience. They can see that when I’ve got my full squad – which I’ve worked hard to build – we’ve got not a bad team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship…
Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Scottish Cup semi-final: Falkirk 0-3 Caley Thistle - Clinical Highlanders show class to book…
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh will lead his team into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Sean Welsh determined to grasp 'last chance' to reach Scottish Cup final
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
David Raven celebrates his Scottish Cup semi-final winner with Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Christie. Image: SNS
David Raven still cherishes goodwill from Caley Thistle supporters following semi-final winner in 2015
James Vincent scored the winner in the 2015 Scottish Cup final.
James Vincent says Caley Thistle must handle favourites tag in Scottish Cup semi-final against…
Former Inverness manager John Hughes, who guided the club to Scottish Cup glory against Falkirk in 2015.
Semi-final with Falkirk 'could go to wire' says Scottish Cup-winning Caley Thistle boss John…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds at training ahead of Saturday's semi-final. Image: SNS
Manager Billy Dodds wants 'fairytale' ending to Caley Thistle Scottish Cup journey
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Rab loves his view of the sea.
RAB MCNEIL: A view of the sea and the mountains is what I need
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl? Picture shows; Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, has a drink with Michael Bubl?. P&J Live, Aberdeen. Supplied by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson Date; 29/04/2023
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
The MV Pentalina, which returned to service on Wednesday, was grounded off the coast of Orkney after smoke was detected in the engine room. Image: Pentland Ferries/David Banks.
Passengers evacuated from Orkney ferry after smoke detected in engine room
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Kirk urges Brechin City players not to give up on promotion dream

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]