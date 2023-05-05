Aberdeenshire schoolboy taking on mammoth 41-mile pogo stick challenge for charity

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire schoolboy has taken on a unique challenge to help other children in his community.

Arlo Everett, who lives in Strachan, near Banchory, has decided to pogo along the length of the Deeside Way – a total of 41 miles.

The eight-year-old has already completed more than half of the mammoth challenge for charity Cash for Kids since starting at Duthie Park on April 2.

Arlo was inspired by some friends to take up his pogo stick hobby just six weeks ago and “loved” it straight away.

Since then, he has taken the hobby to new heights and made his way across bridges, up hills and through mud – tackling a new section of the Deeside Way each day.

Smashing his targets

The eight-year-old has already smashed his fundraising target of £500 and received a number of encouraging messages from friends and family telling him to “keep on bouncing”.

Cash for Kids supports children across the UK who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or who have additional needs so they can “live life to the full”.

Arlo’s mum Georgina Everett is walking alongside him as he jumps around the Deeside area and is sharing updates on his fundraising page.

She said: “He said he wanted to raise money for children, and because we listen to Northsound radio Cash for Kids is a charity he knows and he knows they help local children.

“It’s such a big challenge and it’s hard work. One day he managed more than four miles in under two hours, and 2.5 miles of that was without stopping and without his feet touching the ground.”

Looking for next challenge

Arlo made it his mission to reach Banchory before Cash for Kids Day on April 27 and is now focused on passing his finish line in Ballater.

Despite a slight hiccup when his first pogo stick broke, the eight-year-old has not let any other obstacles slow him down.

His mum added: “It’s been easier to fit in at the areas closer to home, and work around school and activities.

“When it gets hard he stops for breaks and snacks and we talk about the fact it’s a challenge and he’s raising money to help other children. He loves reading the messages on his fundraising page as well, they keep him going.”

Aberdeenshire boy’s pogo stick challenge not finished yet

Although his pogo stick challenge has not yet come to an end, Arlo is already thinking about what he can do next.

“I’m going to find another challenge after this,” he said. ” I’m still thinking about it what it’ll be.”