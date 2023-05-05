Aberdeenshire schoolboy taking on mammoth 41-mile pogo stick challenge for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire schoolboy taking on mammoth 41-mile pogo stick challenge for charity

Arlo Everett is raising funds for Cash for Kids by travelling along the Deeside Way on his pogo stick.

By Ellie Milne

An Aberdeenshire schoolboy has taken on a unique challenge to help other children in his community.

Arlo Everett, who lives in Strachan, near Banchory, has decided to pogo along the length of the Deeside Way – a total of 41 miles.

The eight-year-old has already completed more than half of the mammoth challenge for charity Cash for Kids since starting at Duthie Park on April 2.

Arlo Everett in action outside his family’s home in Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Arlo was inspired by some friends to take up his pogo stick hobby just six weeks ago and “loved” it straight away.

Since then, he has taken the hobby to new heights and made his way across bridges, up hills and through mud – tackling a new section of the Deeside Way each day.

Smashing his targets

The eight-year-old has already smashed his fundraising target of £500 and received a number of encouraging messages from friends and family telling him to “keep on bouncing”.

Cash for Kids supports children across the UK who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or who have additional needs so they can “live life to the full”.

Arlo’s mum Georgina Everett is walking alongside him as he jumps around the Deeside area and is sharing updates on his fundraising page.

Arlo Everett, 8, has already raised hundreds of pounds for Cash for Kids. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She said: “He said he wanted to raise money for children, and because we listen to Northsound radio Cash for Kids is a charity he knows and he knows they help local children.

“It’s such a big challenge and it’s hard work. One day he managed more than four miles in under two hours, and 2.5 miles of that was without stopping and without his feet touching the ground.”

Looking for next challenge

Arlo made it his mission to reach Banchory before Cash for Kids Day on April 27 and is now focused on passing his finish line in Ballater.

Despite a slight hiccup when his first pogo stick broke, the eight-year-old has not let any other obstacles slow him down.

His mum added: “It’s been easier to fit in at the areas closer to home, and work around school and activities.

“When it gets hard he stops for breaks and snacks and we talk about the fact it’s a challenge and he’s raising money to help other children. He loves reading the messages on his fundraising page as well, they keep him going.”

Aberdeenshire boy’s pogo stick challenge not finished yet

Although his pogo stick challenge has not yet come to an end, Arlo is already thinking about what he can do next.

“I’m going to find another challenge after this,” he said. ” I’m still thinking about it what it’ll be.”

