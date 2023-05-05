Peterhead aim to end season on positive note ahead of summer rebuild, says Conor O’Keefe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead winger Conor O’Keefe has urged the already-relegated Blue Toon to end their League One season on a positive note.

The Balmoor outfit had their relegation to League Two confirmed following a 2-1 defeat to Kelty Hearts last weekend and host Falkirk in their final game of the season.

Relegation to the fourth tier marked the end of Peterhead’s four-year spell in League One, having been promoted as League Two 2018-2019 champions.

This has been a dismal campaign for Peterhead, having won only three games to date, but O’Keefe believes ending the season with a fourth win should be the aim ahead of what he expects to be a summer of change.

He said: “The fans have followed us everywhere this season, so with the last game being at home, we’d like to give them something to cheer about.

“We want to end the season on a positive note with a win.

“Ryan (Strachan) and Jordon (Brown) have the job now for next season and since they’ve come in performances have improved. We want to keep that up.

“Our fate has been decided so we want to just focus on the rebuild for next season now.

“The rebuild is going to be big. We’re not shy in saying this season has been really poor and everyone at the club knows that.

“We want to build the club back up to where it should be.”

Peterhead have to get ‘back on track’

The rebuild at Balmoor has already begun with co-managers’ Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan spell in interim charge made permanent.

Meanwhile, defensive duo Jason Brown and Danny Strachan committed their future and signed new long-term deals earlier this week to take the number of contracted players at Peterhead for next season to 10.

O’Keefe, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, believes a season in League Two must be embraced as a fresh start for the Blue Toon.

The winger said: “We’re dropping down a league, but the players we’ve got staying for next season are good players.

“We need to be looking at being at the top of the league next season to get ourselves back on track.

“This season has been tough for everyone – the previous managers, the players, the fans and the board. We know it’s not been near the standard it should have been.

“We just have to aim to put that right next season.”