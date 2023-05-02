Lorry overturns on Aberdeenshire road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire road was blocked after a lorry overturned near Banchory.

The lorry was travelling southbound on the B977 Raemoir to Kintore road when it flipped onto its side.

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene at around 12.20pm today.

One fire appliance from Banchory attended the scene after the initial call came in at around 12.25pm.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe before returning to base at 1pm.

Officers have confirmed there were no reports of any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Around 12.20pm on Tuesday, May 2, we were called to reports of an overturned HGV on the B977 southbound near Banchory.

“Emergency services attended, and recovery was arranged.”