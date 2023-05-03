Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash on a street in Peterhead.

The incident on St Peter Street in the Aberdeenshire town was reported to police at around 2.10pm today.

It is understood the road was closed at its junction with Windmill Street after two cars – a Vauxhall and a Ford – were involved in the crash.

Emergency services attended and a woman from one of the vehicles was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The road has since been cleared.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.10pm on Wednesday, May 3, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on St Peter Street, Peterhead.

“Officers attended and assisted and a woman from one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The incident follows three days after another crash involving a van and a car occurred on the same street on Sunday, April 30.