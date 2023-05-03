Caley Thistle ‘very disappointed’ by scheduling of Scottish Cup final against Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have expressed their disappointment at the Scottish FA’s decision to schedule a 5.30pm kick-off for their Scottish Cup final against Celtic next month.

The showpiece fixture against the Hoops has been confirmed for a tea-time kick-off at Hampden Park on Saturday, June 3.

There had been fears the fixture could have been switched to a lunchtime start, to avoid a TV clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Nevertheless, the late kick-off time will present difficulties for Inverness fans travelling back to the Highlands after the match – particularly if the final goes beyond 90 minutes.

Inverness reached the final courtesy of a 3-0 win over Falkirk at the national stadium on Saturday.

Club Statement: Scottish Cup Final 👉 https://t.co/B6wq8GMTyZ pic.twitter.com/xPL2RawYdg — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 3, 2023

In a club statement, Caley Thistle revealed they wrote to the Scottish FA on Sunday in an effort to convince the governing body to keep the match at its traditional 3pm slot.

The Caley Jags statement said: “Following on from today’s SFA Cup Final announcement and the rescheduling of our match to 5.30pm on Saturday June 3rd, the club is obviously very disappointed.

“We believe the showpiece Scottish occasion should have remained at 3pm.

“We made this known to the SFA last Thursday and we reiterated our view in writing on Sunday following our semi-final win at the weekend.

“It is certainly not in the interest of both sets of fans and as we know, our own supporters will be greatly inconvenienced by the travel challenges they now face.

“Unfortunately we could not affect the final decision to move the match.

“We were awaiting the match details and now hope to make ticket information known in the next 24 hours.”