Newmachar pensioner recalls guard duty at Westminster for Queen’s coronation

A north-east pensioner has shared his story of being on guard for the Queen’s coronation.

William Leslie, known as Bill, attended the coronation at the last minute – but provided much needed back-up in case of any trouble while waiting in the wings during her coronation.

The Newmachar great-grandad believes there will not be many people who attended the last coronation in such a capacity left.

He is looking forward to watching the Westminster Abbey ceremony at home tomorrow but is keen to share his memories.

Told to carry bullets

The 88-year-old, who was on National Service with the RAF, said: “I was called up in the March when I was 18 and after my eight weeks training, I was taken to London.

“Then I got a call up to say we were going to go to the Queen’s coronation as guards to Her Majesty.

“At only 18 it was doing an important job. I was carrying the rifle I had been given, and I was told to carry bullets separately in my pocket.”

On the morning of the coronation on June 2 1952, Mr Leslie – a veteran of the RAF – said: “We were there to protect the Queen if anything had happened.

“We were in a room in Westminster Abbey, or a chapel just next to it, and we were told to wait there. We watched the ceremony on a big screen but we did catch a glimpse of her golden robe.”

“I felt so proud to be there, and to be from Aberdeen.”

King Charles will wear the same robe at his coronation.

Mr Leslie continued: “I think there will be very few people left who were at the coronation so I wanted to tell people.

“We were there two or three days before to get our rifles.

“A van came on the morning of the coronation and took us from the barracks where we were staying to the city centre.

“We marched the last part of the journey through London, it was quite something with all the crowds.

“We saw thousands of people, but we were then taken into the side chapel to wait.

“From there we saw the Queen in her evening dress and we saw Prince Phillip staring at her.”

After two years in the RAF – where Mr Leslie flew two spitfires – he returned to Aberdeen, taking up a job in the Co-op in the butchery department.

He then went to work as a supervisor and manager in Dyce.

Pick up guns

After 18 years in retail, he changed career and started to work for Securicor where he was given a very important task following the Dons win against Gothenburg.

He said: “In 1989 I has to pick up the trophy and take it to where it was being picked up.”

Mr Leslie revealed he later met the Queen and Prince Philip on another occasion.

He said: “I had to go to Balmoral to pick up some guns. Prince Philip and The Queen were there. I collected the guns and took them to Glasgow.”