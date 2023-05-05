Newmachar pensioner recalls guard duty at Westminster for Queen’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newmachar pensioner recalls guard duty at Westminster for Queen’s coronation

Bill Leslie was only told days before that he would be stationed in London to protect Her Majesty at her coronation.

By Louise Glen
Bill Leslie was at the last coronation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bill Leslie was at the last coronation. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A north-east pensioner has shared his story of being on guard for the Queen’s coronation.

William Leslie, known as Bill, attended the coronation at the last minute – but provided much needed back-up in case of any trouble while waiting in the wings during her coronation.

The Newmachar great-grandad believes there will not be many people who attended the last coronation in such a capacity left.

He is looking forward to watching the Westminster Abbey ceremony at home tomorrow but is keen to share his memories.

Told to carry bullets

The 88-year-old, who was on National Service with the RAF, said: “I was called up in the March when I was 18 and after my eight weeks training, I was taken to London.

“Then I got a call up to say we were going to go to the Queen’s coronation as guards to Her Majesty.

“At only 18 it was doing an important job. I was carrying the rifle I had been given, and I was told to carry bullets separately in my pocket.”

The Queen’s coronation in 1952. Image: PA Wire.

On the morning of the coronation on June 2 1952, Mr Leslie – a veteran of the RAF – said: “We were there to protect the Queen if anything had happened.

“We were in a room in Westminster Abbey, or a chapel just next to it, and we were told to wait there. We watched the ceremony on a big screen but we did catch a glimpse of her golden robe.”

“I felt so proud to be there, and to be from Aberdeen.”

King Charles will wear the same robe at his coronation.

Mr Leslie continued: “I think there will be very few people left who were at the coronation so I wanted to tell people.

“We were there two or three days before to get our rifles.

“A van came on the morning of the coronation and took us from the barracks where we were staying to the city centre.

“We marched the last part of the journey through London, it was quite something with all the crowds.

“We saw thousands of people, but we were then taken into the side chapel to wait.

“From there we saw the Queen in her evening dress and we saw Prince Phillip staring at her.”

After two years in the RAF – where Mr Leslie flew two spitfires – he returned to Aberdeen, taking up a job in the Co-op in the butchery department.

He then went to work as a supervisor and manager in Dyce.

Pick up guns

After 18 years in retail, he changed career and started to work for Securicor where he was given a very important task following the Dons win against Gothenburg.

He said: “In 1989 I has to pick up the trophy and take it to where it was being picked up.”

Mr Leslie revealed he later met the Queen and Prince Philip on another occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Duke of Edinburgh in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation.  Image: PA Wire.

He said: “I had to go to Balmoral to pick up some guns. Prince Philip and The Queen were there. I collected the guns and took them to Glasgow.”

Volunteer at 1953 coronation says King has a hard act to follow

