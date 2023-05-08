Specialist vehicle drafted in to repair Shetland’s roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Specialist vehicle drafted in to repair Shetland’s roads

The programme of repairs is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

By Michelle Henderson
The roadmaster patcher vehicle has arrived in Shetland for its sixth annual visit to address road defects across Shetland. Image: Shetland Islands Council.
A specialist patching machine has arrived in Shetland to carry out repairs on some of the island’s single-track routes.

The roadmaster patcher vehicle will fill in potholes and repair other defects on several routes.

The vehicle carries a supply of chips and bitumen and can quickly repair small potholes using a robotic arm, without the need for road closures.

Groundworks have now started and the project is expected to take around four weeks.

The roadmaster patcher will be used to carry out mobile repairs to potholes and defects along several routes. Image: Shutterstock.

Which roads are in line for repairs?

Shetland Island Council has said roads in the following locations will be repaired, and warned motorists to expect delays:

  • Fladdabister and Yaafield in the south mainland
  • Sefster in the west mainland
  • Veensgarth in the central mainland
  • Bannamin on the island of Burra,
  • Skea, Fiblister and Brettabister in north mainland
  • Gloup in Yell, Uyeasound and Ordale in Unst and Tresta loop road in Fetlar.

A council spokesman said: “The programme of patching has started this week and will last for four weeks.

“Repairs will take place on roads across Shetland where there are existing potholes, areas that could become potholes, or with cracked and settled areas that may lead to further damage.”

