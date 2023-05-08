Specialist vehicle drafted in to repair Shetland’s roads

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A specialist patching machine has arrived in Shetland to carry out repairs on some of the island’s single-track routes.

The roadmaster patcher vehicle will fill in potholes and repair other defects on several routes.

The vehicle carries a supply of chips and bitumen and can quickly repair small potholes using a robotic arm, without the need for road closures.

Groundworks have now started and the project is expected to take around four weeks.

Which roads are in line for repairs?

Shetland Island Council has said roads in the following locations will be repaired, and warned motorists to expect delays:

Fladdabister and Yaafield in the south mainland

Sefster in the west mainland

Veensgarth in the central mainland

Bannamin on the island of Burra,

Skea, Fiblister and Brettabister in north mainland

Gloup in Yell, Uyeasound and Ordale in Unst and Tresta loop road in Fetlar.

A council spokesman said: “The programme of patching has started this week and will last for four weeks.

“Repairs will take place on roads across Shetland where there are existing potholes, areas that could become potholes, or with cracked and settled areas that may lead to further damage.”