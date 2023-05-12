CalMac adds extra capacity to Mull ferries after islands say communities are being ‘strangled’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac is adding extra capacity to ferries between Oban and Mull after islanders claimed they were being “strangled” by a reduced service.

The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee described the current situation as “absolutely unprecedented” after the islands’ main boat the MV Isle of Mull was redeployed.

The group says the move cost about 7,000 passenger and 250 car spaces every day while warning about the impact on businesses and calling for compensation.

CalMac has now made timetable alterations to its ferries to Mull in an attempt to add extra capacity during the next two weeks – but ruled out some options of going further.

What changes are CalMac making to Mull ferries?

From Sunday, May 14 until Saturday, May 20

From Sunday, The MV Isle of Mull will make a daily stop at Craignure while operating the Lochboisale to Oban crossings on a non-bookable and car-only basis.

Meanwhile, from Monday, a two-vessel service will be provided on the Lochaline – Fishnish crossing.

CalMac also says additional capacity will be provided on the Craignure route where possible subject to weather conditions.

From Sunday, May 21 to Friday, May 26

A two-vessel service will continue to be provided on the Lochaline – Fishnish crossing.

However, no extra capacity will be available on MV Isle of Mull because it is needed elsewhere

Extra ferry options investigated

CalMac says it has also investigated the possibility of increasing direct Oban to Craignure sailings with MV Coruisk and MV Loch Frisa but say this will not be possible due to rest hours needed for crew.

Issues were also identified with the availability of port staff to ensure sailings could safely be operated.

However, the CalMac network did receive a boost today with the MV Alfred, leased from Pentland Ferries, entering service on the Arran route.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“This is a challenging period for our customers, and we apologise for the disruption this is causing.

“We made it a priority to find ways to increase capacity to and from Mull to cope with capacity constraints between May 13 and 27.

“We are offering the best solution we possibly can using the limited options available to us during this two-week period, and I am certain that these additional steps will provide much-needed support to the island.”