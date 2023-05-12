CalMac adds extra capacity to Mull ferries after islands say communities are being ‘strangled’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac adds extra capacity to Mull ferries after islands say communities are being ‘strangled’

The ferry operator has added crossings to timetables for the next two weeks, but ruled out some options to go further.

By David Mackay
MV Isle of Mull will return to Mull with a daily stop while it's temporarily redeployed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MV Isle of Mull will return to Mull with a daily stop while it's temporarily redeployed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

CalMac is adding extra capacity to ferries between Oban and Mull after islanders claimed they were being “strangled” by a reduced service.

The Mull and Iona Ferry Committee described the current situation as “absolutely unprecedented” after the islands’ main boat the MV Isle of Mull was redeployed.

The group says the move cost about 7,000 passenger and 250 car spaces every day while warning about the impact on businesses and calling for compensation.

CalMac has now made timetable alterations to its ferries to Mull in an attempt to add extra capacity during the next two weeks – but ruled out some options of going further.

What changes are CalMac making to Mull ferries?

From Sunday, May 14 until Saturday, May 20

From Sunday, The MV Isle of Mull will make a daily stop at Craignure while operating the Lochboisale to Oban crossings on a non-bookable and car-only basis.

Meanwhile, from Monday, a two-vessel service will be provided on the Lochaline – Fishnish crossing.

CalMac also says additional capacity will be provided on the Craignure route where possible subject to weather conditions.

CalMac ruled out using MV Loch Frisa to add capacity to Mull. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

From Sunday, May 21 to Friday, May 26

A two-vessel service will continue to be provided on the Lochaline – Fishnish crossing.

However, no extra capacity will be available on MV Isle of Mull because it is needed elsewhere

Extra ferry options investigated

CalMac says it has also investigated the possibility of increasing direct Oban to Craignure sailings with MV Coruisk and MV Loch Frisa but say this will not be possible due to rest hours needed for crew.

Issues were also identified with the availability of port staff to ensure sailings could safely be operated.

However, the CalMac network did receive a boost today with the MV Alfred, leased from Pentland Ferries, entering service on the Arran route.

MV Alfred
MV Alfred is being deployed on the Ardrossan to Brodick route. Image: CalMac.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Our service continues to be affected by delays to the annual overhaul schedule and its subsequent impact on vessel deployment.

“This is a challenging period for our customers, and we apologise for the disruption this is causing.

“We made it a priority to find ways to increase capacity to and from Mull to cope with capacity constraints between May 13 and 27.

“We are offering the best solution we possibly can using the limited options available to us during this two-week period, and I am certain that these additional steps will provide much-needed support to the island.”

