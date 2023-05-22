Pug found by police after uninsured car abandoned in Bridge of Don

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pug found by police after uninsured car abandoned in Bridge of Don

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving behind the young pup.

By Michelle Henderson
Police found the pug after attempting to pull over the vehicle on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock.
A pug was rescued by police after being abandoned in a vehicle in Aberdeen.

Officers found the dog after they tried to pull over an Audi A3 in the Bridge of Don area on Sunday.

They believed the driver did not have a licence, meaning they would also not have insurance.

Police say when the woman saw the police behind her on the Parkway, she pulled into a nearby residential street and fled on foot – leaving behind a dog.

Police have confirmed the driver was being pulled over in connection with a number of road traffic offences.

The pug has now been returned to its owner as officers continue with their inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.30pm on Sunday, May, 21, road policing officers attempted to stop a car in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen, in connection with a number of road traffic offences.

“The car was found abandoned in a nearby street, with the occupants leaving a pug dog inside. The dog has since been recovered and officers are following positive lines of inquiry.”

Conversation

