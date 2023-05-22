Pug found by police after uninsured car abandoned in Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pug was rescued by police after being abandoned in a vehicle in Aberdeen.

Officers found the dog after they tried to pull over an Audi A3 in the Bridge of Don area on Sunday.

They believed the driver did not have a licence, meaning they would also not have insurance.

Police say when the woman saw the police behind her on the Parkway, she pulled into a nearby residential street and fled on foot – leaving behind a dog.

#Parkway #Aberdeen Unlicenced driver of this A3 threw the car into a nearby street and made off on foot whilst we turned. Left her pug in the car to answer the questions. We know who you are. We have the car. Two weeks to claim it or it gets crushed. Report to @COPFS #NERPU pic.twitter.com/vBcbOqrvRc — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) May 22, 2023

Police have confirmed the driver was being pulled over in connection with a number of road traffic offences.

The pug has now been returned to its owner as officers continue with their inquiries.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.30pm on Sunday, May, 21, road policing officers attempted to stop a car in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen, in connection with a number of road traffic offences.

“The car was found abandoned in a nearby street, with the occupants leaving a pug dog inside. The dog has since been recovered and officers are following positive lines of inquiry.”