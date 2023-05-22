Watch: Dog trapped underground for three days reunited with owner – who praises ‘amazing’ Aberdonians for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch: Dog trapped underground for three days reunited with owner – who praises ‘amazing’ Aberdonians for help

Dasha Samatonina was walking her Cavapoo, Bear, when he vanished near Seaton Park on Thursday.

By Chris Cromar and Claire Elliott
Dasha Samatoina and her dog Bear were reunited yesterday. Image: Dasha Samatoina.

The owner of a dog trapped underground for three days has thanked the Aberdeen community for rallying to rescue him.

Dasha Samatonina was walking Cavapoo Bear when he disappeared near Seaton Park on Thursday,

The frantic 29-year-old feared the worst when there was no sign of him after a day and began to suspect her pet had been snatched.

But with no sightings, dog behaviour experts were convinced he was trapped underground and fire and rescue crews, drone pilots, drainage firms, and specialists with climbing gear were all drafted in to help.

Bear was finally located on Sunday evening – after nine-year-old dachshund Lola, who they had been walking with the night he vanished, led them to the hole he had gone down.

His emotional owner, who was only visiting the city for the weekend, said she was “hysterical and crying” after finding with her five-year-old pet, who she feared she would “never see again”.

Dasha and Bear after the rescue yesterday. Image: Dasha Samatoina.

Dachshund Lola finds Bear

After taking advice over the phone from an expert tracker, she said: “We were advised to let my friend’s dog guide us because their hearing is different to ours and she might hear him whining or barking. And that’s exactly what happened. She led us to one of the holes on a site we had not properly looked at and she was very persistent to go down the hole.

“I just started screaming at it. I was hysterical and crying. The thought of him being down there in the cold and dark terrified me.”

But advised to keep noise to a minimum, she gently called Bear’s name until he was finally freed.

She even put items of clothing down the hole so the animal could pick up her scent and find the exit.

Ms Samatoina, from London, said: “I think he was a few feet down because his [bark] was quite muffled. But I could feel he was digging under the ground – I was just hoping he was going the right way.”

The dog spent the night at Vets Now in Aberdeen where he was treated for sand in his eyes, scratches to his nose and given fluids as he was dehydrated after his near 60-hour ordeal.

‘Amazing community’ of Aberdeen

The lecturer had been visiting a friend in the city for the weekend when their dogs ran off around 9pm on Thursday.

It is thought the animals both ran down a rabbit or fox hole, but as Bear is much bigger than Lola, he got stuck and was unable to make his way back.

Fire crews were called but were unable to track the dog and his owner put an appeal out on social media for someone with a drainage inspection camera.

Within minutes hundreds of people and businesses were providing offers of help and support.

A drone with thermal imaging was also called in to help with the rescue, as well as climbing specialists, dog behaviour specialists and other concerned members of the public.

Ms Samatoina told The P&J: “It’s impossible to describe with words. After three days, we were really worried that he might not last, so obviously when he came out and he was fine, it was just very hard to believe what was happening.

“If it was not for the amazing community that live in Aberdeen, I would not have Bear right now with me, alive, safe and almost healthy.

“They didn’t let me give up, they were encouraging and supporting. They were extremely quick in responding to everything we were asking and everything was done in minutes.

“I can’t even express the gratitude I have for these people. It’s just amazing human beings that live here who are ready to go and help find a dog. The reason Bear was found is down to them, their encouragement, their love for dogs and their belief that everything is going to be fine.”

