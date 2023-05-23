New ‘eye-catching’ signs installed in Stonehaven aim to boost local economy and capture the imagination

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New “eye-catching” signs have been placed in Stonehaven with the hopes of boosting local economy and improving visitor experience.

Part of the Stonehaven Wayfinding project, it is hoped the newly installed signs will help visitors arriving by train to have an easier time finding their way.

The project also seeks to improve the changeover between train and bus and signage from the town to the beach.

Funded by Nestrans, Aberdeenshire Council and CrossCountry, it aims to improve the experience for visitors who walk, cycle or take the bus between the station and local attractions.

Hopes the signs ‘capture people’s imagination’

An “eco” bus shelter on Arduthie Road has also been upgraded featuring a real time information reader and a living roof.

John Crawley, chairman of Nestrans and Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “When arriving at the station, it ought to be easy, to continue your journey, whether that’s with a walk, bike ride, or catching a bus.

“The new signposts make it clear to visitors how to reach the town centre, attractions, or nearest bus stop.

“The upgraded bus shelter ensures passengers have all the information they need and a comfortable place to wait before their bus arrives.”

On Kirkton Road and Arduthie Road, new wrought iron art-deco fingerposts are now in place.

The signage will help encourage travel to a few nearby attractions such as the beach, the open-air pool and Dunnottar Castle.

Chairwoman of the council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee Wendy Agnew added: “I think the eye-catching fingerposts will really capture people’s imaginations and will hopefully encourage visitors to the town to take in all the wonderful sights and enjoy some walks in and around Stonehaven.”