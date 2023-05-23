CalMac reveal extent of failures with new booking system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

CalMac reveal extent of failures with new booking system

The £18million booking system came into affect last week.

By Michelle Henderson
CalMac’s suppliers are currently working to resolve the faults which have transpired following the launch of the firm's online booking system. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
CalMac’s suppliers are currently working to resolve the faults which have transpired following the launch of the firm's online booking system. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

CalMac has suffered more embarrassing hitches to the roll out of its much heralded new £18m booking system.

After many delays, the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator finally launched its Ar Turas ticket booking system last Wednesday – replacing the old one.

But today CalMac apologised for “issues experienced by its customers” since the launch and reassured passengers that they will be resolved.

Engineers are working around the clock to resolve issues with CalMac’s new booking system after passengers branded it a “shambles.”

Customers were left struggling to see ferry timings and bookings last week following the launch.

Extent of CalMac’s system failure revealed

Bosses confirmed that payment issues on several crossings are currently being addressed.

Similar glitches were experienced on nine crossings across the fleet on launch day, but have since been resolved.

CalMac’s suppliers are currently working to resolve the fault; the principal of which relates to customer accounts. A small number are still being migrated onto the system, leaving some unable to see their account via the internet.

In a statement, the company added: “Customers’ receipt of emails has been delayed in some cases by email services (such as Google, Yahoo and Microsoft) automatically deferring delivery because of a volume of emails from a new source.

“After some delays, 97% of emails relating to bookings migrated from its previous Compass platform or sent following a new booking since launch have now been delivered. Account-related emails (asking the customer to validate their email address when creating an account) are delivering at a 99% success rate.”

The system failure has also led to widespread network disruption and reduced capacity on some sailings. Booked customers are being offered new sailings where possible or refunds.

CalMac bosses have confirmed sailings to Islay have been directly impacted by the launch of their new booking system. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘We are confident that issues experienced will be resolved’

Customers travelling to and from Islay have also been bearing the brunt of the disruption.

Crossings to Islay have been showing as two separate routes on the site – with customers able to make return bookings to different ports using the multi-island feature.

Officials have stressed this new system will be made clearer in due course as new guidance is rolled-out.

CalMac officials have stressed works on the system faults remain ongoing.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, says he’s hopeful the new booking system will become an asset to both customers and staff.

He said: “I am sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers since the launch of our new booking and ticketing platform, and I would like to thank them for their continued patience and support.

“Please be assured that we remain focused on working with our technology and payment suppliers, and our teams are working around the clock.

“We are confident that issues experienced will be resolved, and over time the advantages of the new system will become more obvious both to our customers and our staff.

“We will continue to respond to customer enquiries as quickly as possible and communicate updates through our usual channels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]