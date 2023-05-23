Female competitors…Ready? Go! Aboyne Highland Games to hold women-only athletic events for first time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Aboyne Highland Games are introducing four female-only events this year in a bid to boost participation by women.

The 100-yards race, 220-yards race, 440-yards race and the high jump will be split into male and female categories for the first time in the traditional games’ 150-year history.

Women and men would have previously competed against each other in those competitions.

However, the number of female athletes taking part has been dwindling in the last few years.

Now, the Aboyne Games Committee hopes to reverse this trend and make the competitions more “inclusive and empowering”.

Coralie Arthur, of the Aboyne Games Committee, who is herself a cross triathlete and has competed for Great Britain, is encouraging women to sign up.

She said: “Lining up at the start of a race next to a large gathering of men can be intimidating for many women – as can the experience of tailing them down the track and following them across the finish line.

“By separating out the sexes, we hope to create a more inclusive and empowering environment for all the great women out there who are just waiting to take part but need that little bit more encouragement.

“Once the exclusive preserve of men, nowadays the Aboyne Games is about encouraging and celebrating all athletic talent irrespective of gender, so we feel it’s important to do all we can to increase the accessibility of our events.”

Women wishing to take part must register online by July 28 at the Aboyne Games’ website.

Aboyne Games to return in August

The traditional games will return to Aboyne as a celebration of Scottish culture and heritage on Saturday, August 5.

Thousands of people from Aberdeenshire and beyond flock to Aboyne Green every year for the spectacular event, which has become a firm favourite of the summer calendar.

It features around 102 traditional events including Highland dancing, solo piping and fiddle competitions, pipes bands, athletic events, tug o’ war, and a hill race.

Meanwhile, dozens of stalls and a special children’s playpark offer a wide range of entertainment and activities for people of all ages.

Tickets are available online. They will also be on sale at the gates on the day.