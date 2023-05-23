Female competitors…Ready? Go! Aboyne Highland Games to hold women-only athletic events for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Female competitors…Ready? Go! Aboyne Highland Games to hold women-only athletic events for first time

Organisers has decided to make the move to tackle the dwindling numbers of women taking part and make the competitions more inclusive.

By Denny Andonova
Aboyne Highland Games women
Four athletes events at this year's Aboyne Highland Games will be split into male and female categories. Image: Collin Rennie and Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Organisers of the Aboyne Highland Games are introducing four female-only events this year in a bid to boost participation by women.

The 100-yards race, 220-yards race, 440-yards race and the high jump will be split into male and female categories for the first time in the traditional games’ 150-year history.

Women and men would have previously competed against each other in those competitions.

However, the number of female athletes taking part has been dwindling in the last few years.

Brylee Kirk in the 16lb shot put at the Aboyne Highland Games in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Now, the Aboyne Games Committee hopes to reverse this trend and make the competitions more “inclusive and empowering”.

Coralie Arthur, of the Aboyne Games Committee, who is herself a cross triathlete and has competed for Great Britain, is encouraging women to sign up.

She said: “Lining up at the start of a race next to a large gathering of men can be intimidating for many women – as can the experience of tailing them down the track and following them across the finish line.

Strathardle Inn in the tug of war at last year’s games. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“By separating out the sexes, we hope to create a more inclusive and empowering environment for all the great women out there who are just waiting to take part but need that little bit more encouragement.

“Once the exclusive preserve of men, nowadays the Aboyne Games is about encouraging and celebrating all athletic talent irrespective of gender, so we feel it’s important to do all we can to increase the accessibility of our events.”

Women wishing to take part must register online by July 28 at the Aboyne Games’ website.

Aboyne Games to return in August

The traditional games will return to Aboyne as a celebration of Scottish culture and heritage on Saturday, August 5.

Thousands of people from Aberdeenshire and beyond flock to Aboyne Green every year for the spectacular event, which has become a firm favourite of the summer calendar.

Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

It features around 102 traditional events including Highland dancing, solo piping and fiddle competitions, pipes bands, athletic events, tug o’ war, and a hill race.

Meanwhile, dozens of stalls and a special children’s playpark offer a wide range of entertainment and activities for people of all ages.

Tickets are available online. They will also be on sale at the gates on the day.

[[title]]