SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation

The announcement comes after a group of Mearns residents complained against the proposals.

By Cameron Roy
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
The plans will turn parts of the picturesque Mearns countryside into electrical substations. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

SSEN has extended its consultation on controversial substation plans in the Mearns countryside by two weeks.

The decision comes after the rural community rallied against the proposals.

Campaigners believe the development will “ruin” the tranquility and look of the countryside – made famous by Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song.

SSEN has proposed two substations at Fiddes and Tealing, which will form part of a project for a new overhead line between Kintore and Tealing.

Consultations were initially set to close on June 9, but have now been extended to June 23.

SSEN said they have made the decision “in recognition of the extent of local interest in the project particularly around the Mearns area of Aberdeenshire”.

They said they hope the decision to extend will allow everyone to make their views heard.

The Blackhillock substation is located near Keith. Image: DC Thomson.

The substation at Fiddes will be around 2,300ft by 2,300ft, or 120 acres, the same size as the Blackhillock substation near Keith – which was the largest substation in the UK when it was built in 2019.

SSEN insists the proposals are necessary to enable the connection of renewable energy and to fight against climate change.

SSEN talks through its plans for the east coast here:

Campaigners welcome consultation extension

The extension decision has been welcomed by campaigners Kate Matthews and Tracey Smith.

They set up the Save Our Mearns group on Facebook, which has already reached 860 members.

Kate Matthews, who has lived in the area for 14 years, said: “We started the group because the SSEN public consultation has been badly mismanaged and most Mearns residents have no idea about the SSEN plan to devastate the Howe of the Mearns with 230ft high pylons and an enormous substation at Barras.

The peaceful countryside of the Mearns is thought to have inspired the book Sunset Song. Image: Dorothy Clark.

“We have met residents living directly along the preferred route who have heard nothing from SSEN and others who feel bullied by SSEN reps trying to access their properties.

“A huge area of Scotland’s finest landscapes are threatened by SSEN who have cleverly disguised their commercial opportunism as climate concern and ‘supporting net zero targets’.

“SSEN has divided Scotland into small groups of nimbys by hiding the true scope of their plans under separate project headings whilst ruling out less visually intrusive options such as subsea and underground lines on the basis of cost leaving our communities to pick up the tab.”

How has the Mearns substation consultation been going?

The energy firm has already hosted six events where 597 people turned up as part of the consultation process.

But many residents have expressed concerns the meetings were more of a “box-ticking exercise” and claimed the very detailed plans made it look like SSEN’s decision has already been made.

Mrs Clark, who lives in the property where Sunset Song author Grassic Gibbon was born, went to a consultation but felt as if the SSEN representatives were just “trying to be polite”.

Paul Mitchell standing outside his front door. The substation will be built behind him. Image: Paul Mitchell.

Another Mearns resident, Geophysical advisor Paul Mitchell said many locals have only found out through word of mouth about the proposals and that SSEN’s communication has been “poor”.

What does SSEN say about the extension?

But SSEN has said it would like to reassure people that no decisions have yet been taken on potential overhead line routes or substation locations and the project remains at the early stages of development.

A spokesperson for SSEN Transmission said: “The Kintore-Fiddes-Tealing 400kV project is part of a GB-wide programme of works that are required to meet UK and Scottish Government 2030 net zero and energy security targets.

“We are currently at the early stages of development are seeking feedback on potential route options and substation location and would like to thank everyone who has shared their feedback so far, which will be carefully considered as we further refine our plans.”

For more information on the proposals, visit the dedicated project webpage on SSEN’s website. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]