Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andre Rieu: Fans urged to leave plenty of time due to A96 roadworks

Fans are being urged to leave in plenty of time for the show due to roadworks - which caused chaos the last time Rieu was in town.

By Lottie Hood
André Rieu Live in Amsterdam – 2023 New Year Concert
Those travelling to P&J Live to see André Rieu perform are being warned to leave early due to roadworks.

Andre Rieu fans heading to tonight’s show are being urged to leave plenty of time to get there due to roadworks.

The King of the Waltz and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will entertain the crowds at the P&J Live.

But fans are being reminded of the ongoing roadworks on the A96 between the Craibstone roundabout and Kinellar.

Lane closures are in place while the improvement works are being carried out.

Avoid a repeat of 2022 chaos

When Dutch-born violinist and conductor Rieu last visited Aberdeen, nearby roadworks at Craibstone caused gridlock for fans – with nose to tail queues.

A crash at Thainstone also added to the chaos, forcing organisers to delay the start of the concert.

But some fans caught up in the “shambles” barely made it before the interval.

To avoid a similar scenario tonight, fans are being urged to give themselves plenty of time to get to the venue. Doors open at 5.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

The work at Craibstone is expected to last until Saturday, June 24.

With P&J Live situated just minutes from this stretch of road, it is expected many travelling into the city will be affected.

Conversation

[[title]]