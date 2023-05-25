Andre Rieu: Fans urged to leave plenty of time due to A96 roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andre Rieu fans heading to tonight’s show are being urged to leave plenty of time to get there due to roadworks.

The King of the Waltz and his Johann Strauss Orchestra will entertain the crowds at the P&J Live.

But fans are being reminded of the ongoing roadworks on the A96 between the Craibstone roundabout and Kinellar.

Lane closures are in place while the improvement works are being carried out.

Avoid a repeat of 2022 chaos

When Dutch-born violinist and conductor Rieu last visited Aberdeen, nearby roadworks at Craibstone caused gridlock for fans – with nose to tail queues.

A crash at Thainstone also added to the chaos, forcing organisers to delay the start of the concert.

But some fans caught up in the “shambles” barely made it before the interval.

To avoid a similar scenario tonight, fans are being urged to give themselves plenty of time to get to the venue. Doors open at 5.30pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

The work at Craibstone is expected to last until Saturday, June 24.

With P&J Live situated just minutes from this stretch of road, it is expected many travelling into the city will be affected.